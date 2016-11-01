Trending

Best Projectors 2016

Product of the year

Best projector £1000-£2000

Sony VPL-HW45ES

Read the full review here

“From the moment you switch it on, you’ll discover a talented projector”

Best buys

Best projector £2000+

Sony VPL-HW65ES

Read the full review here

“An excellent proposition for film buffs who want a compelling, cinematic picture for their Blu-ray collection”

Best projector under £1000

Epson EH-TW5350

Read the full review here

“A mature and enjoyable budget projector from Epson that delivers big-screen thrills”

Best 4K projector

Sony VPL-VW520ES

Read the full review here

“A pull-out-all-the-stops performer with future-proofing to its name”