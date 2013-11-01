Trending

Best Wireless speakers & docks 2013

Product of the year

Best wireless speaker up to £150

Cambridge Audio Minx Go

Product of the Year, Awards 2013. Carries on where its bigger brethren left off: this is a fine speaker, producing a mature, easy-going sound

Best buys

Best wireless speaker £300-£400

Geneva Model S Wireless DAB+

Best mains-powered wireless speaker £200-£600, Awards 2015. A classy speaker with additional radio features, the Model S has reached wireless hi-fi heaven

Best wireless speaker £150-£300

Denon Cocoon Stream DSD-501

Best wireless speaker £150-£300, Awards 2013. Out of this Cocoon has emerged a great wireless speaker – it’s up there with the best at this price

Best wireless speaker £400+

Audio Pro Allroom Air One

Best wireless speaker £400+, Awards 2013. The Air One really puts the cat among the pigeons – it’s a class-leading wireless speaker