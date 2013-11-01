Best Wireless speakers & docks 2013

Product of the year
Best wireless speaker up to £150
Cambridge Audio Minx Go
Product of the Year, Awards 2013. Carries on where its bigger brethren left off: this is a fine speaker, producing a mature, easy-going sound
Best buys
Best wireless speaker £300-£400
Geneva Model S Wireless DAB+
Best mains-powered wireless speaker £200-£600, Awards 2015. A classy speaker with additional radio features, the Model S has reached wireless hi-fi heaven
Best wireless speaker £150-£300
Denon Cocoon Stream DSD-501
Best wireless speaker £150-£300, Awards 2013. Out of this Cocoon has emerged a great wireless speaker – it’s up there with the best at this price
Best wireless speaker £400+
Audio Pro Allroom Air One
Best wireless speaker £400+, Awards 2013. The Air One really puts the cat among the pigeons – it’s a class-leading wireless speaker