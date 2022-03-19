Southampton vs Manchester City live stream: how to watch the FA Cup quarter final for free online

Southampton welcome Manchester City to the south coast on Sunday with a semi-final date at Wembley in store for the winner. With Liverpool breathing down City's necks in the race for the Premier League title, could their minds be elsewhere allowing the Saints to take advantage? The game is on the BBC for those in the UK. Traveling abroad? Make sure you know how to watch a Southampton vs Manchester City live stream for free wherever you are in the world.

Southampton vs Man City live stream Kick-off: 3pm GMT, Sunday 20th March Free live stream: BBC iPlayer Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN risk-free UK TV channel: BBC One US stream: ESPN+ (07:30, ET)

Ralph Hasenhüttl fielded a much-changed side against West Ham to reach the last eight of this year's competition, but a stunning opening goal from full-back Romain Perraud set the Saints on their way. A James Ward-Prowse penalty and late third for Chelsea loanee Armando Broja sealed the the deal. However, a run of three defeats since then makes an already tall task looks even taller against favourites Manchester City.



Peterborough put up a decent fight against City in the previous round but eventually succumbed to goals from Riyad Mahrez and Jack Grealish. Since then, Pep Guardiola's side have beaten their city rivals 4-1 and drawn 0-0 with both Sporting CP and Crystal Palace, so the Premier League leaders will be looking to get back to winning ways at St Mary's.



Kick-off in this FA Cup quarter-final fixture is Sunday 20th March at 3pm (GMT) and 11am (ET). Read on to find out how to watch a Southampton vs Man City free live stream, wherever you are in the world.

Watch Southampton vs Man City for free

(Image credit: BBC)

The BBC has the rights to air Southampton vs Man City in the UK, and it's worth remembering that you can enjoy the coverage for free from abroad too as a UK national using a VPN (more details below).

Southampton vs Man City will be available on UK TVs via BBC One, the BBC Red Button, the BBC Sport website, or through the BBC iPlayer app which you can view on a smart TV, tablet, smartphone or through your browser.

Australians can also tune into every FA Cup game for free too using 10Play.

Watch a Southampton vs Man City live stream abroad using a VPN

Even if you have access to the BBC, you won't be able to watch the BBC iPlayer app when outside the UK without a VPN. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30-days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

How to use a VPN

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the FA Cup, you may wish to choose 'UK' to access iPlayer.

3. Then head over to iPlayer on your browser or device and enjoy a Southampton vs Man City live stream.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, then do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN. You could also try NordVPN, which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, and Surfshark which offers 24 hour assistance.

Watch a USA Southampton vs Man City live stream

(Image credit: ESPN+)

ESPN and ESPN+ have the rights to show Southampton vs Man City in the US, as well as all the other FA Cup games and a host of other sport. All matches will be available in English and Spanish.

You can sign up to ESPN+, the channel's online streaming service. It costs $4.99 per month or $12.99 for a bargain along with Hulu and Disney+.

Of course, if you're a Brit abroad, you can just watch Southampton vs Man City for free instead on the BBC by using a VPN, such as ExpressVPN, which offers the free BBC iPlayer live stream from anywhere in the world.

Australia: Southampton vs Man City live stream

(Image credit: Network 10)

If you're in Australia, 10Play will provide coverage of this season's FA Cup. 10Play is free and will show most live games, including Southampton vs Man City, which kicks off at 2am (AEDT), so it's probably not worth going to bed.

Stuck outside Oz at the moment? You can always use a VPN to access a live stream without being blocked.

Watch Southampton vs Man City on DAZN

DAZN is the home of football in Germany, Italy, Japan, Austria, Spain and Switzerland, and is well worth signing up to for all the FA Cup action as well as a host of other events.

Prices vary but are generally very favourable. DAZN usually offers a free 7-day trial, depending on your location. You can try it out for watching Southampton vs Man City and then decide to cancel or continue your subscription.

