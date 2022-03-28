Poland vs Sweden live stream: how to watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup playoff

Poland and Sweden square up on Tuesday evening to decide who will qualify for Qatar, with a potentially tasty showdown between two of world football's best strikers.

With Sweden's Zlatan Ibrahimović having served his suspension, this FIFA World Cup Path B play-off final could see the veteran AC Milan star tried to outgun Polish goal machine Robert Lewandowski.

Poland vs Sweden live stream Date: Tuesday 29th March 2022 Kick off: 7:45pm BST / 2:45pm EDT Venue: Silesian Stadium, Chorzów, Poland Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN risk-free US stream: ESPN+ UK stream: Sky Sports / Now TV

The Pole's place in this crucial game was assured after their semi-final opponents Russia were banned from the competition due to the invasion of Ukraine. They come into this game off the back of a 1-1 draw against Scotland in a friendly on Friday.

Sweden, meanwhile had to battle past the Czech Republic at home in a tight semi-final. Robin Quaison came off the bench to score the winning goal for the Swedes in the second half of added time to keep their hopes of qualifying for Qatar 2022 remain alive.

With Poland having home advantage and Sweden potentially fatigued after Thursday's night's exertions, the hosts are unsurprisingly the favourites to progress to the World Cup, but could Ibrahimović provide yet another memorable moment and guide is country to Qatar?

Poland vs Sweden kicks off at 7:45pm BST on Tuesday, 29th March at the Silesian Stadium in Chorzów. Follow our guide on how to watch a Poland vs Sweden live stream online, on TV and on your smartphone, from wherever you are in the world.

Watch a Poland vs Sweden live stream from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Poland vs Sweden live stream rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are a doddle to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30 days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

USA: Poland vs Sweden live stream

ESPN and ESPN+ have the rights to show Poland vs Sweden in the US, as well as other World Cup qualifying games involving European teams, FA Cup games and a host of other sport. All matches will be available in English and Spanish.

You can sign up to ESPN+, the channel's online streaming service. It costs $6.99 per month or $13.99 for a bargain along with Hulu and Disney+.

UK: watch a Poland vs Sweden live stream

Poland vs Sweden a will be broadcast on Sky Sports Red Button service in HD. Take a look at the best Sky TV deals if you're interested in signing up and watching this game and many more in top quality.

Even without a full Sky subscription, though, fans can enjoy a Poland vs Sweden live stream in HD with a Now TV day pass or a monthly pass. Here are the best Now TV deals live right now.

BT Sport customers can also enjoy the game so long as they're subscribed to the BT Sport Big Bundle which includes the Sky Sports channels as well as the BT ones. You can add it to your BT package for £40 per month.

Virgin Media customers are be able to watch Poland vs Sweden with a Sky Sports subscription through the Virgin Media’s Bigger + Sports bundle which covers all the Sky and BT televised games.

If you have a Virgin TiVo box and access to BT or Sky, you can watch on-the-go through Virgin's TV Anywhere app. And if that's not enough, there is Twitter's deal with Sky Sports to show goals and highlights via the Sky Football account.

Australian and US fans in the UK can watch the game by using a VPN to unblock their usual live streams on Optus Sports and ESPN+.

Australia: Poland vs Sweden live stream

If you're in Australia, local streaming service Optus Sport will provide live coverage of the World Cup qualifiers – including Poland vs Sweden – for just AU$14.99 per month or AU$68 a month.

Stuck outside Oz at the moment? Don't forget that you can use a VPN to access a live stream without being blocked.

2022 FIFA World Cup playoffs, European fixtures

Tuesday 29th March

Poland vs Sweden

North Macedonia vs Portugal

June, date TBC

Scotland/Ukraine vs Wales