Leeds vs Manchester United live stream: how to watch in 4K and for free

Mid-table Leeds host second-place Manchester United at Elland Road this Sunday in what could be one of the hardest-fought Premier League clashes of 2021. With United still in the hunt for the title (just), Ole Gunnar Solskjær's side will be keen to grab three points in hopes of closing the gap to table-toppers Man City. Kick-off is 2pm British Summer Time.

The latest Leeds vs Man United team news is that Marcus Rashford could feature for the Reds while Eric Bailly should be back having recovered from coronavirus. Leeds will be without Rodrigo, again, and Raphinha remains a doubt. Make sure you know how to watch a Leeds vs Manchester United live stream in 4K and wherever you are.

Leeds vs Man United live stream Kick-off: 2pm UK time (9am ET) Venue: Elland Road, UK Free live stream: FuboTV free trial Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN risk-free 4K TV channel: Sky Sports Ultra HD US subscription: NBCSN AUS stream: Optus (AU$14.99/month)

Leeds vs Manchester United is usually a pretty spicy affair but with the fallout from the failed European Super League continuing apace, it's fair to say that football fans from across the country will be hoping that Leeds can give their 'elite' neighbours a bloody nose this weekend.

Not that United manager Solskjær will be taking the three points for granted: "I have played in some massive games vs Leeds," he said in Friday's press conference. "We as a team got stretched against them, we looked forward to it."

Can Leeds trouble the Reds without record Brazilian signing Rodrigo, who has missed the last two games due to a muscle strain? Then there's the loss of captain Liam Cooper, who is serving a three-game ban following his dismissal against at Man City. It's not looking promising for Marcelo Bielsa.

And while Leeds are undefeated in their last five Premier League games (3 wins, 2 draws), the Red Devils are undefeated in their last 23 away matches and have scored at least three goals in each of their last three matches against Leeds in all competitions.

It's a 2pm BST kick-off at Leeds stadium Elland Road on Sunday. UK viewers can watch in 4K on Sky Sports, US viewers can catch the action on NBCSN and lucky football fans in Australia can subscribe to Optus Sport to catch all of the Premier League, Champions League and Europa League matches for just AU$14.99/month.

Read on for details how to watch a Leeds vs Man United live stream in 4K and for free, wherever you are in the world.

Premier League & Champions League for AU$14.99/mo

(Image credit: Optus Sport)

Lucky football fans in Australia can watch every single minute of every single Premier League, UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League football fixture live on TV and a host of other smart devices through Optus. All it costs is AU$14.99 per month or a bargain price AU$68 for a six-month season pass.

Any subscribers travelling outside of Australia should remember to use a VPN to make sure they can watch those football live streams wherever they are.

Optus Sport PL football AU$68 (£39/$53) for 6 months

Catch live Premier League, Champions League, Europa League matches and more on Optus. Watch on mobile, tablet, TV, computer or games console.

You can download the Optus app for Android and iOS devices. Fetch TV, Apple TV, Android TV, LG, Amazon Fire, and Chromecast also carry the app for smart TV viewing. You can watch Optus Sport live streams through Chrome, Firefox, Safari and Edge browsers and, lastly, it's also available on Xbox.

Watch Leeds vs Man United live stream abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Premier League rights holders, you won't be able to use them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30-days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – you'll be surprised how simple it is.

Once you’ve made your choice, all you need to do is sign in to your VPN service through whichever device you’d like to use to watch Leeds vs Manchester United.

When prompted to select a server, you need to pick one which is based in the country whose content you’d like to access – in this case, Australia. Then navigate to Optus.xc

You'll be able to continue using ExpressVPN from then on to watch anything else on Optus and a host of other services which may also otherwise block you.

Watch Leeds vs Man United in 4K

(Image credit: Mtaylor848 - https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Leeds_united_crest_on_a_quilt_on_the_drayman,_Dortmund_Square,_Leeds_(3rd_October_2018).jpg)

Leeds vs Man United will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League in HD and on Sky Sports Ultra HD in 4K.

Even without a full Sky subscription, though, fans can enjoy a Leeds vs Man United live stream in HD with a Now day pass (£9.99) or a monthly pass (£34). Keep your eyes open for occasional discount as well as the option of the Now Mobile Month Pass which offers mobile device access for just £5.99 per month.

Virgin Media customers are be able to watch Leeds vs Man United with a Sky Sport subscription through the Virgin Media’s Bigger + Sports bundle which covers all the Sky and BT televised games.

If you have a Virgin TiVo box and access to BT or Sky, you can watch on-the-go through Virgin's TV Anywhere app. And if that's not enough, there is Twitter's deal with Sky Sports to show goals and highlights via the Sky Football account.

US: Leeds vs Man United live stream

(Image credit: Dunk - https://www.flickr.com/photos/dullhunk/7375450280/)

NBC is the rights holder for Leeds vs Manchester United in the US. This fixture won't be available on the Peacock TV platform but will instead be on the NBCSports Network channel as well as the the NBCSN live web player.

NBC Sports Network is available on a number of cable and satellite platforms including Sling TV and FuboTV, both of which offer free trials. Well worth trying them out and catching a free week of games at the same time.

FuboTV free 7-day trial

FuboTV offers a 7-day free trial with access to stream over 100 channels of live sports, TV shows and movies. One of those channels NBC Sports which means you can watch a Leeds vs Man United free live stream too.View Deal

FuboTV is a dedicated sports platform which offers a $60-per-month package including beIN Sports and its Spanish sister channel alongside a range of other sports, film and entertainment services.

There are over 100 channels including NBC, FOX and CBS, and all access to MLB, NBA, NFL, NHL, NASCAR, golf, boxing, MMA and more. It also offers a free seven-day trial, for which you can sign up via the fuboTV website.

Our pick of the the best VPN deals

Premier League fixtures

(Image credit: Wikicommons: Cléria De Souza)

All kick-off times are in BST

Saturday 24th April 2021

West Ham v Chelsea – 5:30pm, Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / Now

Sheffield United v Brighton – 8pm, Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / Now

Sunday 25th April 2021

Wolves v Burnley – 12pm, BBC Sport

Leeds v Man Utd – 2pm, Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / Now

Aston Villa v West Brom – 7pm, BT Sport

Monday 26th April 2021

Leicester v Crystal Palace – 8pm, Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / Now