La Liga live stream: how to watch Barcelona and Real Madrid anywhere in the world

Rarely are things this tight at the top of La Liga. Barcelona are in pole position by virtue of their superior goal difference to that of Real Madrid and Real Sociedad, while only three points separate that trio from Getafe in seventh.

Barça and Real Madrid have each played one game fewer than the rest of their rivals going into matchday 13, after their Clásico bout was cancelled a couple of weeks ago, but neither will want to rely on the outcome of that game to define their season.

The weekend starts on Friday night, when Sociedad will be aiming for first place as they host bottom side Leganes, though it might only be overnight with Real travelling to Eibar and Barcelona welcoming Celta Vigo to Camp Nou on Saturday evening.

Atlético Madrid host Espanyol on Sunday afternoon, and the final game of the weekend is a Seville derby as Real Betis face city rivals Sevilla.

Early days, of course, but nonetheless it makes for a captivating beginning to what already promises to be one of the most intriguing title races in recent years.

Barça, who won their 26th Spanish title last season, have strengthened again as they attempt to reassert their dominance in Europe as well as domestically. Antoine Griezmann arrived at Camp Nou following a €120m move from Atlético, joining another big-money signing in former Ajax midfielder Frenkie de Jong.

That only makes things tougher for Real Madrid, who struggled last season without the goals and influence of Cristiano Ronaldo and finished third, 19 points off the top.

They've responded by reinstating Zinédine Zidane as manager, who won three consecutive UEFA Champions League finals in his first spell, and building a new squad of Galacticos led by the signings of Eden Hazard, Luka Jovic and Ferland Mendy.

But let's never write off Diego Simeone's Atleti, last season's runners up, who replaced Griezmann well with Benfica's João Félix and strengthened elsewhere despite a number of outgoings.

If you want to watch it all unfold over the next seven months – whether that be on your TV, laptop, smartphone or tablet – we've got you covered. Simply scroll down to find the best option for you, sit back and enjoy.

Watch La Liga matches in the UK and Republic of Ireland

(Image credit: ITV)

It looked like there would be no deal in place for La Liga to be broadcast in the UK or Republic of Ireland, for what would be the first time in decades. That was until ITV announced it had bought rights at the last minute, with a combination of live matches and highlights to be shown free of charge on its main channel and ITV4.

Those live rights have since been transferred to Premier Sports, which announced a three-year deal in September, though ITV will continue to offer highlights.

Home also to Italy's Serie A, Premier Sports is available to Sky TV customers for £11.99 per month, or a £99 annual charge, and has an online player available for the same monthly charge or for an £89 lump sum.

Choose your Premier Sports package on its website, here.

Watch La Liga matches from abroad using a VPN

Trying to access ITV streams from outside the UK or ROI – if you're on holiday or working abroad, for example – is still a problem. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access – even if you’re a national of one of these countries.

So, you’ll need a Virtual Private Network (VPN) to help you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

VPNs are as useful for banking as they are at trying to watch video content or access websites that people in your location are not supposed to do. So, whether you want to watch live football, enjoy another country’s Netflix library or just keep your browsing data private, then they’re well worth considering.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service and would recommend the following:

- ExpressVPN

You can get three months free when you sign up to a year-long plan, bringing VPN access to smart devices including the Amazon Fire TV Stick, laptops, TVs and both Android and iOS mobiles and tablets. Express also offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

- NordVPN

Which comes in at as little as $2.99 (£2.29) per month and features 24/7 assistance

Once you’ve made your choice, all you need to do is sign in to your VPN service through whichever device you’d like to use to watch the match. When prompted to select a server, you need to pick one which is based in the country whose content you’d like to access. Then navigate to the relevant video streaming app or website and you’re in.

You can find a full list of the world's broadcasters with rights to show live Liga football here.

Watch La Liga matches in the USA

(Image credit: beIN Sports)

Rights to show La Liga matches in the USA – alongside coverage of France's Ligue 1 and UEFA cup competitions – belong to beIN Sports. It is quite easily bolted on to your existing cable package and includes the Connect service for watching games live on your smartphone, tablet, laptop or Roku box.

The Basic package costs just $10 a month, and includes the main beIN Sports channel as well as beIN Sports 7, 8 and 9 – all in HD – alongside a range of entertainment services.

Its dedicated Sports package will set you back $25 a month, giving you all the benefits of the Basic tier, plus beIN Sports channels 1 through to 16 – again all in HD – as well as its basketball service, beIN Sports NBA.

Two other tiers are also available – Premium at $30 a month and Elite at $45 – for various movie and entertainment add-ons to your full sports package.

Choose your beIN package and enjoy live La Liga matches all season.

There are other options than acquiring beIN Sports via cable, such as web services fuboTV and Sling TV.

The former is a dedicated sports platform, which offers a $45-per-month package including beIN Sports and its Spanish sister channel alongside a range of other sports, film and entertainment services. You can boost your channel list from around 80 to more than 100 – including beIN Sports 2 to 10 – for an extra $5 a month with fubo EXTRA. It also offers a free seven-day trial, for which you can sign up via the fuboTV website.

Sling TV offers a less comprehensive package of beIN Sports channels, but can save you a bit of money. It comes via the Sports Extra package, which is a bolt-on to Sling's entertainment-focussed Orange and Blue services – each of which costs $25 a month, or $40 together.

Adding Sports Extra to your Orange package will set you back an extra $5 per month, offering access to beIN Sports as well as ESPN Goal Line, ESPN Bases Loaded, Stadium, Outside TV, Motorsport TV and Univision TDN.

It's more expensive to add to the Blue tier – $10 each month – but you'll get extra sport from NFL RedZone, NBA TV, NHL Network, NBC Golf, PAC 12 Network and The Olympic Channel.

You can choose your packages and get a free seven-day trial from the Sling TV website.

La Liga highlights

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Here's a list of games that will be shown live by Premier Sports. All fixture times shown in GMT.

Matchweek 13

Real Sociedad vs Leganes, 8.00pm – Friday 8th

Alaves vs Real Valladolid, 12.00pm – Saturday 9th

Barcelona vs Celta Vigo, 8.00pm – Saturday 9th

Real Mallorca vs Villarreal, 11.00am – Sunday 10th

Athletic Bilbao vs Levante, 1.00pm – Sunday 10th

Atlético Madrid vs Espanyol, 3.00pm – Sunday 10th

Getafe vs Osasuna, 5.30pm – Sunday 10th

Real Betis vs Sevilla, 8.00pm – Sunday 10th