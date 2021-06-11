England vs Croatia live stream: how to watch England's Euro 2020 opener in 4K for free

England kick off their Euro 2020 campaign on Sunday against Croatia on home soil at Wembley Stadium. Gareth Southgate and the rest of the country will be hoping for a better turn of luck than then the two countries last met at international competition. No penalties to worry about yet but everyone likes to start with a win. The game is free to watch in 4K on BBC iPlayer. Make sure you know how to tune into England vs Croatia wherever you are in the world.

England vs Croatia live stream Date: 13th June Kick-off time: 2pm BST Locations: Wembley Stadium, London Free Euro 2020 live stream: BBC One / BBC iPlayer Watch anywhere: ExpressVPN US stream: ESPN/ABC | FuboTV (free trial) AUS stream: Optus Sport (AU$14.99)

The new tournament format feels like it's worked out very nicely for England when it comes to the Three Lions' opening and possibly most difficult fixture. The game in London will be played in front of 17,000 fans with VAR keeping a careful watch for the first time in this competition.

Gareth Southgate is likely to opt for a back four with Harry Maguire not expected to be fit for Sunday's game. Ben White has replaced the injured Trent Alexander-Arnold in the squad but it's likely that one of the more experienced right-backs will start.

The more interesting selection conundrum will be in the midfield with Jordan Henderson likely to be next to Maguire in the stands. That leaves a chance for one of Kalvin Phillips or Jude Bellingham to get some minutes alongside Mason Mount and Declan Rice.

Up front it'll be three from Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford, Phil Foden and Jack Grealish to supply Harry Kane with the moments he needs.

Croatia, of course, will be a tough opponent. Their preferred 4-3-3 has an impressive line-up of Luka Modric, Marcelo Brozovic and Mateo Kovacic at its core. After reaching the final of the last tournament, the expectations on Zlatko Dalić will be to lift the trophy.

Read on for more details on how to watch an England vs Croatia live stream for free wherever you are in the world.

England vs Croatia free live stream

Viewers in the UK can watch England vs Croatia for free live on the BBC One and in 4K on BBC iPlayer.

If you're a UK citizen trying to watch from abroad, then make sure to use a VPN so that you can access an England vs Croatia free live stream wherever you are in the world.

We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee. Full details on how to use a VPN below.

Elsewhere, RAI in Italy, ORF in Austria, TF1 in France, ARD and ZDF in Germany, and Mediaset in Spain will be offering free live streams within their respective territories.

Watch an England vs Croatia live stream anywhere in the world using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Euro 2020 rights holders, you won't be able to use them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30-days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – it's easier than you think.

Watch an England vs Croatia live stream in the USA

ESPN and ABC have the rights to air Euro 2020 in the United States. If you have subscribed as part of your cable package, you can stream all the action via the ESPN and ABC websites.

Don't have cable? No problem. Respected streaming service FuboTV carries a host of premium TV channels including ESPN and ABC. Better yet, new subscribers get a free 7-day trial. After the trial ends, you'll pay $65 a month for 120 channels.

If you're a UK citizen trying to watch from the US, you can always use a VPN to access an England vs Croatia free live stream via BBC iPlayer from anywhere in the world. We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

Watch an England vs Croatia live stream in Australia

If you're in Australia, local streaming service Optus Sport provides live coverage of England vs Croatia and all of Euro 2020, for just AU$14.99 per month or AU$68 for six months. This channel also shows Premier League and Champions League football during the normal season.

Stuck outside Oz at the moment? Don't forget that you can use a VPN to access a live stream without being blocked.

Optus Sport 6-month pass for AU$68 (£39/$53)

Watch Euro 2020, Premier League, Champions League, Europa League matches and exclusive sports documentaries on streaming service Optus Sport. Watch on mobile, tablet, TV, computer or games console. Cancel anytime.View Deal

You can download the Optus Sport app for Android and iOS devices. Fetch TV, Apple TV, Android TV, LG, Amazon Fire, and Chromecast also carry the app for smart TV viewing. You can watch Optus Sport live streams through Chrome, Firefox, Safari and Edge browsers and, lastly, it's also available on Xbox.

Watch an England vs Croatia live stream in the UK

Viewers in the UK can watch England vs Croatia for free live on the BBC One or by using the BBC iPlayer. All of the tournament will be free to air on either the BBC or ITV.

Gary Lineker, Gabby Logan, Eilidh Barbour and Mark Chapman will lead the BBC coverage, assisted by the likes of Alan Shearer, Rio Ferdinand, Alex Scott and Micah Richards.

ITV's coverage will be helmed by Mark Pougatch and Seema Jaswal. Their punditry line-up includes Ian Wright, Roy Keane, Gary Neville, Patrick Vieira and Graeme Souness. Thierry Henry has taken up a position in the Belgian coaching staff, so he'll be on the touchline rather than in the studio.

ITV has the rights to 27 games including the hotly anticipated clash between England and Scotland at Wembley in a re-match of the memorable Euro 1996 match. The BBC has the rights to 25 games and the first and second pick of the games at the last 16 and quarter-final stages.

Watch England vs Croatia live in 4K

The openers for all the home nations will be available in 4K HDR and that includes England vs Croatia. The UHD coverage is only available on iPlayer, though, and not on BBC One or the BBC Sports app.

Euro 2020 fixtures

All times show in BST

GROUP STAGE

Friday 11 June

Group A: Turkey vs Italy (21:00, Rome)

Saturday 12 June

Group A: Wales vs Switzerland (15:00, Baku)

Group B: Denmark vs Finland (18:00, Copenhagen)

Group B: Belgium vs Russia (21:00, St Petersburg)



Sunday 13 June

Group D: England vs Croatia (15:00, London)

Group C: Austria vs North Macedonia (18:00, Bucharest)

Group C: Netherlands vs Ukraine (21:00, Amsterdam)

Monday 14 June

Group D: Scotland vs Czech Republic (15:00, Glasgow)

Group E: Poland vs Slovakia (18:00, St Petersburg)

Group E: Spain vs Sweden (21:00, Seville)

Tuesday 15 June

Group F: Hungary vs Portugal (18:00, Budapest)

Group F: France vs Germany (21:00, Munich)

Wednesday 16 June

Group B: Finland vs Russia (15:00, St Petersburg)

Group A: Turkey vs Wales (18:00, Baku)

Group A: Italy vs Switzerland (21:00, Rome)

Thursday 17 June

Group C: Ukraine vs North Macedonia (15:00, Bucharest)

Group B: Denmark vs Belgium (18:00, Copenhagen)

Group C: Netherlands vs Austria (21:00, Amsterdam)

Friday 18 June

Group E: Sweden vs Slovakia (15:00, St Petersburg)

Group D: Croatia vs Czech Republic (18:00, Glasgow)

Group D: England vs Scotland (21:00, London)

Saturday 19 June

Group F: Hungary vs France (15:00, Budapest)

Group F: Portugal vs Germany (18:00, Munich)

Group E: Spain vs Poland (21:00, Seville)

Sunday 20 June

Group A: Italy vs Wales (18:00, Rome)

Group A: Switzerland vs Turkey (18:00, Baku)

Monday 21 June

Group C: North Macedonia vs Netherlands (18:00, Amsterdam)

Group C: Ukraine vs Austria (18:00, Bucharest)

Group B: Russia vs Denmark (21:00, Copenhagen)

Group B: Finland vs Belgium (21:00, St Petersburg)

Tuesday 22 June

Group D: Czech Republic vs England (21:00, London)

Group D: Croatia vs Scotland (21:00, Glasgow)

Wednesday 23 June

Group E: Slovakia vs Spain (18:00, Seville)

Group E: Sweden vs Poland (18:00, St Petersburg)

Group F: Germany vs Hungary (21:00, Munich)

Group F: Portugal v France (21:00, Budapest)

KNOCKOUT PHASE:

Round of 16

Saturday 26 June

1: 2A vs 2B (18:00, Amsterdam)

2: 1A vs 2C (21:00, London)

Sunday 27 June

3: 1C vs 3D/E/F (18:00, Budapest)

4: 1B vs 3A/D/E/F (21:00, Seville)

Monday 28 June

5: 2D vs 2E (18:00, Copenhagen)

6: 1F vs 3A/B/C (21:00, Bucharest)

Tuesday 29 June

7: 1D vs 2F (18:00, London)

8: 1E vs 3A/B/C/D (21:00, Glasgow)

Quarter-finals

Friday 2 July

QF1: Winner 6 vs Winner 5 (18:00, St Petersburg)

QF2: Winner 4 vs Winner 2 (21:00, Munich)

Saturday 3 July

QF3: Winner 3 vs Winner 1 (18:00, Baku)

QF4: Winner 8 vs Winner 7 (21:00, Rome)

Semi-finals

Tuesday 6 July

SF1: Winner QF2 vs Winner QF1 (21:00, London)

Wednesday 7 July

SF2: Winner QF4 vs Winner QF3 (21:00, London)

Euro 2020 Final

Sunday 11 July

Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2 (21:00, London)

Euro 2020 host cities

For the first time ever, the Euros are being spread across Europe rather than held in one location. Dublin has withdrawn due to coronavirus restrictions and been replaced by Seville. Here are the 11 host cities:

Wembley Stadium – London, England

Hampden Park – Glasgow, Scotland

Estadio de La Cartuja – Seville, Spain

Krestovsky Stadium – Saint Petersburg, Russia

Baku Olympic Stadium – Baku, Azerbaijan

Allianz Arena – Munich, Germany

Stadio Olimpico – Rome, Italy

Johan Cruyff Arena – Amsterdam, Netherlands

Puskás Aréna – Budapest, Hungary

Arena Națională – Bucharest, Romania

Parken Stadium – Copenhagen, Denmark