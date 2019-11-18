Davis Cup Finals 2019 live stream: how to watch the World Cup of tennis wherever you are

The Davis Cup Finals 2019 has been described as the World Cup of tennis. The format has changed for the week-long event at Madrid's La Caja Mágica. The 108th edition of tennis's national team competition has already seen 133 nations whittled down to just the 18 who'll be serving and volleying it out to find out which is the world's top tennis-playing country.

Those left in the contest - and, yes, that includes Great Britain, France, Spain, USA and Croatia among others - have been seeded and organised into groups of three. They'll each play round-robin matches to decide places in the knock-out stages and all of this takes place at the indoor, hard courts in Madrid during the week building to the Davis Cup Final 2019 itself on Sunday.

That new format replaces the old home and away ties set-up, scattered throughout the year, and should inject some excitement into the contest.

Each match is decided by a best of three contest of two rubbers of singles and one of doubles all played over three sets and in one day. Group winners qualify for the quarter-finals along with the two highest scoring second-placed teams.

Each team has five players to choose from and, while not every top player has decided to represent, you will get to watch Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and, yes, Andy Murray back from retirement. Sadly, Roger Federer's Switzerland didn't qualify for Madrid while Russia's Daniil Medvedev and Germany's Alexander Zverev have decided to give the Davis Cup a miss.

The action begins at 3pm on Monday 18th November as defending champions Croatia take on the Russia. The groups breakdown as below and you can find the Davis Cup Finals 2019 full schedule at the bottom of the page.

Davis Cup Finals 2019 groups

Group A: France, Japan, Serbia

Group B: Croatia, Russia, Spain

Group C: Argentina, Chile, Germany

Group D: Belgium, Colombia, Australia

Group E: Kazakhstan, Netherlands, Great Britain

Group F: Italy, Canada, United States

(Image credit: Wikicommons)

How to watch the Davis Cup Finals 2019 in the UK

It's Eurosport who holds the rights to air the Davis Cup Finals 2019, and all the games from Madrid will be broadcast live on Eurosport 1 in HD throughout the week.

Thankfully, Eurosport 1 is available to anyone who has access to the Prime Video streaming service from Amazon and there's a 7-day free trial with which you could enjoy the whole week of Davis Cup tennis without paying a penny!

Eurosport Player 7-day free trail on Amazon Prime Video

The Davis Cup Finals 2019 lasts for one week. The Eurosport Player 7-day free trial lasts for one week. Hang on, lads. I think I've got a great idea. Just remember that it's £6.99 per month thereafter.View Deal

Eurosport 1 is also accessible for free on most paid-for TV platforms in the UK. For Sky customers, Eurosport 1 is included with the basic Sky Entertainment package. Just head over to channel 410. You can also watch the Davis Cup tennis stream of Eurosport 1 on the Sky Go app.

BT TV subscribers can also tune into Eurosport 1 and Eurosport 1 HD on channels 412 and 435 respectively if they have the Entertainment TV bundle or better. Those on the Classic BT TV package can add Eurosport here. Again, customers will be able to access the live stream of the tennis on the BT TV and BT Sports apps.

Channel 521 is the number to remember for Virgin Media customers. They can access Eurosport 1 HD on the V6 set-top box if they're signed up to the Bigger, Bigger + Movies and Ultimate Oomph bundles. Head to Virgin Media should you need to upgrade.

Eurosport is also the rights holder of the Davis Cup Finals 2019 for Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Finland and Iceland. Satellite and cable providers of the Eurosport 1 channel vary but those without the station can live stream the Davis Cup tennis direct using the Eurosport Player.

Watch the Davis Cup Finals 2019 from abroad using a VPN

Trying to access Eurosport streams from outside the UK – if you're on holiday or working abroad, for example – might still a problem. Your service provider (Sky, Virgin Media, BT or Eurosport Player on Amazon Prime Video, for example) will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access – even if you’re a UK national. This will be the same if you try to access any geo-blocked stream from around the world.

So, you’ll need a Virtual Private Network (VPN) to help you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

VPNs are as useful for banking as they are at trying to watch video content or access websites that people in your location are not supposed to do. So, whether you want to watch live Davis Cup Finals 2019 tennis, enjoy another country’s Netflix library or just keep your browsing data private, then they’re well worth considering.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service and would recommend the following:

- ExpressVPN

You can get three months free when you sign up to a year-long plan, bringing VPN access to smart devices including the Amazon Fire TV Stick, laptops, TVs and both Android and iOS mobiles and tablets. Express also offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

- NordVPN

Which comes in at as little as $2.99 (£2.29) per month and features 24/7 assistance

Once you’ve made your choice, all you need to do is sign in to your VPN service through whichever device you’d like to use to watch the match. When prompted to select a server, you need to pick one which is based in the country whose content you’d like to access. Then navigate to the relevant video streaming app or website and you’re in.

You can find a full list of Davis Cup Finals 2019 broadcasters here.

How to watch the Davis Cup Finals 2019 in the USA and elsewhere

The Davis Cup Finals 2019 TV rights are largely split between DAZN, Rakuten, Fox Sports (US) and the Davis Cup online player for regions outside the UK and the Nordic countries.

Tennis fans in the US can watch the Davis Cup on the Fox Sports network FS2 channel or on the Fox Sports online player. Those without Fox can instead pay-per-view using the dedicated Davis Cup online player where coverage of a single tie costs €4.99. It's €7.99 for access to an entire round and €39.99 for every Davis Cup game for the entire year.

Viewers in Australia can watch coverage of their team at the Davis Cup on Channel 9 and using the 9Now streaming service. Residents of Brazil, Germany, Japan, Switzerland and Austria can access all the action on DAZN instead. It's normally €10 per month but the good news is that there's a free one-month trial.

Davis Cup Finals 2019 on DAZN - free one-month trial

Catch the Davis Cup 2019 on your TV, tablet, mobile and games console. The free one-month trial also includes access to Bundesliga, Champions League, NFL, NBA, NHL, La Liga and much more. Regular subscriptions are €10 per monthView Deal

Coverage of the Davis Cup Finals 2019 in Spain is through the Movistar paid-TV platform. Match TV is the premium platform for access in Russia. Those in France will be lucky enough to enjoy the Davis Cup tennis for free on channel TF1.

Davis Cup Finals 2019 tickets from €30

Tickets to the Davis Cup Finals in Madrid are available from the Davis Cup website itself, however, there are some cheaper prices available through Stubhub. It could just be the perfect time for a quick trip to Spain.

View Deal

(Image credit: Davis Cup)

Davis Cup Finals 2019 schedule

The Davis Cup Finals 2019 season runs from 18-24th November 2019 with 25 matches altogether, and that's a fair bit of tennis to squeeze into a week.

The group match-ups run for the first four days with the quarter-finals beginning on Thursday 21st November and Friday 22nd. The semis are on Saturday 23rd November and the Davis Cup 2019 final itself takes place on Sunday 24th November.

Some of the highlights to look out for in the group stages are as follows. Times are in GMT.

Monday 18th November

Croatia vs Russia, 3pm

Tuesday 19th November

France vs Japan, 10am

Spain vs Russia, 5pm

USA vs Canada, 5pm

Wednesday 20th November

Argentina vs Germany, 10am

Britain vs Netherlands, 10am

Croatia vs Spain, 5pm

Thursday 21st November

France vs Serbia, 10am

Britain vs Kazakhstan, 10am