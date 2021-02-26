Canelo vs Yildirim live stream: weigh in, start time, how to watch the boxing in UK, US and more

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez returns to the ring this Saturday night to defend his WBC and WBA super middleweight titles against Avni Yildirim in Miami. The big fight costs up to $50 in the US, but savvy sports streaming service DAZN has the rights to show the clash in 200 countries – and from only £1.99 in the UK! Read on as we preview the action from the Hard Rock Stadium and explain how to get a good price Canelo vs Yildirim live stream wherever you are in the world.

Canelo vs Yildirim live stream Date: Saturday 27th February 2021 Ringwalks: 4.30am GMT / 11pm ET / 3pm AEDT UK stream: DAZN (£1.99) Canada stream: DAZN (30-day free trial) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN risk-free today US stream: DAZN ($2.99) AUS stream: DAZN (AU$2.99)

Canelo has only ever been defeated as a professional by the legendary Floyd Mayweather, a result that took place way back in 2013. No surprise, then, that the WBA (Super), WBC and The Ring super-middleweight champion is a huge favourite for this blockbuster fight.

The Mexican star out-punched Callum Smith in a stunning display last December to enter the champions' enclosure at 168lbs. If he can defeat Turkey's Avni Yildirim on Saturday, he could unify the division just two months after picking up his belts, and tee up a massive fight against against Billy Joe Saunders this summer.

Yildirim is a good fighter but he got knocked out by Chris Eubank Jr in three rounds. He's a low level threat to a fighter of the calibre of Canelo and will do well to last all 12 rounds of this super-middleweight clash.

Here's how to get a Canelo vs Yildirim live stream, one of the most anticipated fights of the year, from anywhere in the world.

Canelo vs Yildirim live stream for £1.99

DAZN UK has the rights to broadcast Canelo vs Yildirim in the UK and – for a limited time – it's available for only £1.99 a month.

Of course, the £1.99 a month offer is only available to boxing fans located in the UK or US. If you're a UK citizen stuck abroad, you'll want to use a VPN to unblock the boxing live streams as if you were back home in the UK.

ExpressVPN is a great option because you can try it 100 per cent risk-free thanks to their 30-day money-back guarantee. Why not give it a go? You've nothing to lose.

DAZN introductory offer: £1.99 a month + cancel anytime

Fast-growing streaming service DAZN features a ton of exclusive live and on-demand boxing, plus sports documentaries galore. If you're a fan of pugilism this introductory offer is a no brainer. Cancel anytime – there's no contract to worry about.

DAZN sports streaming is available on a variety of platforms including: iOS/Android app, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 3, Chrome, Firefox, Internet Explorer and Safari. Sky subscribers can find the DAZN app in Sky's app store.

Watch a Canelo vs Yildirim live stream from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Canelo vs Yildirim rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are a doddle to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30-days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – you'll be surprised how simple it is.

Canelo v Yildirim live stream in Australia and New Zealand

(Image credit: DAZN)

DAZN has the rights to show Canelo v Yildirim in Australia and New Zealand. A monthly subscription is available at the introductory offer price of just AU$2.99 a month – that's significantly cheaper than the price in the United States, currently $19.99 a month!

The main card is due to start at 12pm AEDT / 2pm NZDT, with the ring walks to follow at around 3pm AEDT / 5pm NZDT.

Going to be away from Australia or New Zealand this weekend? Simply use a VPN to unblock the boxing live streams. Good to know, right? ExpressVPN is a great option because you can try 100 per cent risk-free thanks to their 30-day money-back guarantee.

Canelo v Yildirim live stream in the Canada

If you're lucky enough to live in Canada you won't have to pay $50, $20 or even $2.99. That's because you can get a free trial of DAZN in Canada.

Going to be away from Canada this weekend? Simply use a VPN to unblock the boxing live streams. Good to know, right? ExpressVPN is a great option because you can try 100 per cent risk-free thanks to their 30-day money-back guarantee.

Full card for Canelo vs Yildirim

Canelo vs Yildirim (WBA Super, WBC, and The Ring super middleweight titles)

Julio Cesar Martinez vs McWilliams Arroyo (WBC Flyweight Title)

Zhang Zhilei vs Jerry Forrest (Heavyweight)

Diego Pacheco vs Rodolfo Gomez Jr. (Super Middleweight)

Alexis Espino vs Ashton Sykes (Super Middleweight)

Marc Castro vs Lester Brown (Junior Lightweight)

Aaron Aponte vs Harry Gigliotti (Junior Welterweight)

Alexis Molina vs TBA (Featherweight)

Canelo v Yildirim: tale of the tape

Nationality: Mexican – Turkish

Age: 30 – 29

Height: 5ft 8 – 5ft 11

Stance: Orthodox – Orthodox

Reach: 70in – 70in

Record: 54/1/2 – 21/2/0

Rounds: 414 – 132

KOs: 36 – 12