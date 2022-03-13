BAFTAs 2022: how to watch the British Film Awards free online and on TV

The 2022 BAFTAs takes place at the Royal Albert Hall tonigjht, 13th March. This year's nominees run the gamut from Lady Gaga (House of Gucci) and Emilia Jones (CODA), to Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power Of The Dog) and Leonardo DiCaprio (Don't Look Up). UK viewers can watch the BAFTAs on BBC iPlayer. Not in the UK? Follow this guide to watch the BAFTAs 2022 from where you are, with a VPN.

BAFTAs live stream Date: Sunday 13th March Time: 7pm GMT / 2pm ET / 8.30pm AEDT (Monday) FREE stream: BBC iPlayer (UK) Watch anywhere: ExpressVPN US stream: BritBox 7-day free trial Aus stream: BBC UKTV (Foxtel)

The 75th British Academy Film Awards is shaping up to be one glitzy evening. The ceremony won't actually be broadcast 'live' – its shown a few hours later so that the producers can cut out any tedious speeches and drunken swearing.

Movie fans can tune into the main show from 7pm GMT / 2pm ET / 8.30pm AEDT. Rebel Wilson, the comedian and actress best known for Pitch Perfect, will host the event, which is doubling up as a celebration of great British film franchises, from Harry Potter to James Bond.

We've listed all the BAFTA nominations below. Sci-fi epic Dune leads the pack with 11 nominations, while Jane Campion's The Power of the Dog has eight, and Sir Kenneth Branagh's Belfast has six.

Ready for the red carpet? The 2022 BAFTAs streams on BBC iPlayer (free of charge). Make sure you know how to watch the BAFTAs 2022 from where you are.

How to watch a Premier League 2021/22 live stream

Watch the BAFTAs 2022 for free on BBC iPlayer

(Image credit: BBC)

In the UK, BBC iPlayer will stream the BAFTAs free of charge.

Simply sign up for a BBC account with an email address and a UK postcode (e.g. W1A 1AA). Done? You're good to go!

Of course, BBC iPlayer is ONLY available within the UK (and with a valid TV licence).

Outside the UK? Simply use a VPN to access BBC iPlayer from overseas. Using a VPN is easy – simply follow the step-by-step instructions below.

Watch the BAFTAs from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have a BBC account, you won't be able to access BBC iPlayer when outside the UK. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. It creates a private connection between your device and the internet. There are lots of VPNs to choose from, but we think ExpressVPN is one of the very best...

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up

How to use a VPN



Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the BAFTAs 2022, you may wish to choose 'UK' for BBC iPlayer.

3. Then head over to BBC iPlayer on your browser or device and enjoy the BAFTAs live stream 2022 free of charge!

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN. You could also try NordVPN, which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, and Surfshark which offers 24 hour assistance.

The BAFTAs live stream 2022 in the USA

(Image credit: BritBox)

The BAFTAs will be available on BritBox in the US, Canada and South Africa.

Access to the streaming service costs $6.99 / $8.99 CAD a month. New users get a 7-day free trial.

Remember: UK nationals who are outside the UK can watch the BAFTAs 2022 free of charge on BBC iPlayer using a VPN. Details just above.

Today's best cheap VPN deals for Netflix, BBC iPlayer and more

Watch the BAFTAs live stream in Australia

BBC UKTV is the place to watch the BAFTAs in Oz, though you'll have to wait until 8.30pm AEDT on Monday when the awards will be televised.

BBC UKTV is available via Foxtel and existing subscribers can watch online using their TV provider login details.

Not a subscriber? Foxtel's Sports + Drama + Entertainment package costs from AU$59 a month.

Remember: UK nationals who are outside the UK can watch the BAFTAs 2022 free of charge on BBC iPlayer using a VPN. Details just above.

2022 BAFTA nominees

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Best film

Belfast

Don’t Look Up

Dune

Licorice Pizza

The Power Of The Dog

Outstanding British film

After Love

Ali & Ava

Belfast

Boiling Point

Cyrano

Everybody's Talking About Jamie

House Of Gucci

Last Night In Soho

No Time to Die

Passing

Leading actress

Tessa Thompson - Passing

Alana Haim - Licorice Pizza

Lady Gaga - House Of Gucci

Emilia Jones - Coda

Renate Reinsve - The Worst Person In The World

Joanna Scanlan - After Love

Leading actor

Will Smith - King Richard

Mahershala Ali - Swan Song

Adeel Akhtar - Ali & Ava

Benedict Cumberbatch - The Power Of The Dog

Leonardo DiCaprio - Don’t Look Up

Stephen Graham - Boiling Point

Supporting actor

Mike Faist - West Side Story

Ciaran Hinds - Belfast

Troy Kotsur - Coda

Woody Norman - C’mon C’mon

Jesse Plemons - The Power Of The Dog

Kodi Smit-McPhee - The Power Of The Dog

Supporting actress

Ruth Negga - Passing

Ann Dowd - Mass

Caitriona Balfe - Belfast

Jessie Buckley - The Lost Daughter

Ariana DeBose - West Side Story

Aunjanue Ellis - King Richard

Director

Aleem Khan - After Love

Ryusuke Hamaguchi - Drive My Car

Audrey Diwan - Happening

Paul Thomas Anderson - Licorice Pizza

Jane Campion - The Power Of The Dog

Julia Ducournau - Titane