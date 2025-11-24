This What Hi-Fi? Award winner is now at its lowest-ever price for Black Friday 2025

Deals
By published

Get an awful lot of tech for one low price

The 65-inch TCL C7K Mini LED TV photographed in a living room
(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

TCL are known for making some great value budget TVs, but the Chinese brand really excelled itself this year.

The electronics company stormed the What Hi-Fi? Awards, nabbing three gongs including 'best budget 55-77in TV' for the 65-inch TCL C7K.

The C7K model wowed us in part for its incredible value – and this value has just become even better with a new low price of £749 at Currys. That’s £150 less than when we tested it – and a hefty £650 saving on its £1399 launch price.

TCL C7K 65-inch
What Hi-Fi? Award Winner
Save £150
TCL C7K 65-inch: was £899 now £749 at Currys

The TCL 65C7K is the best big-screen budget TV you can buy this year. With explosive brightness, contrast and colour, impressively rich gaming support and all four HDR formats, all for under £750, the C7K is one of the best value TV sets around.

View Deal

The TCL C7K is so jam-packed with features that £749 is truly a steal.

To start with, the C7K boasts a Mini LED screen with 1008 independent dimming zones and 2600 nits of brightness, specifications that some high-end TVs would struggle to match. It also includes TCL's innovative new 'Halo Control' technology, to deliver better dark-scene consistency and reduce pesky light halos.

All of which builds to a picture that punches well above its weight, as we highlighted in our review: "In its Standard picture preset, colours across a huge spectrum look radiantly beautiful, combining vivid intensity with a level of blend and tone subtlety that feels too good to be true on a TV as affordable as this."

Gaming support is rich also, with two of its four HDMI sockets meeting the HDMI 2.1 specification for high frame-rate gaming. Talking of frame rates, the C7K can even support a whopping 288Hz (only at HD resolution, though), with VRR supported all the way up to this maximum.

All the HDR you'll need is also included, with HDR10, HLG, Dolby Vision and HDR10+ all supported.

The UK’s main catch-up TV services are all provided thanks to Google TV, with only the slight omission of no Freeview Play or Freely.

Speakers are provided courtesy of Bang & Olufsen, offering a clean, detailed sound and support for Dolby Atmos and DTS: X. We found the speakers to be somewhat bass-light, but they still provide commendable sound for the price.

We called the C7K a "performance-per-pound champ" in our review, because there's quite frankly more features here than you have any right to expect for the price. That price has just got even better – the TCL C7K is now just £749 at Currys.

MORE:

How to avoid bad hi-fi and home cinema deals this Black Friday

Black Friday hi-fi and home cinema deals live

Daniel Furn
Daniel Furn
Staff Writer, Deals

Daniel Furn is a staff writer at What Hi-Fi? focused on all things deal-related. He studied Magazine Journalism at the University of Sheffield before working as a freelance journalist covering film, TV, gaming, and consumer tech. Outside of work, he can be found travelling far-flung corners of the globe, playing badminton, and watching the latest streaming sensation (in 4K HDR, of course).

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.