This What Hi-Fi? Award winner is now at its lowest-ever price for Black Friday 2025
Get an awful lot of tech for one low price
TCL are known for making some great value budget TVs, but the Chinese brand really excelled itself this year.
The electronics company stormed the What Hi-Fi? Awards, nabbing three gongs including 'best budget 55-77in TV' for the 65-inch TCL C7K.
The C7K model wowed us in part for its incredible value – and this value has just become even better with a new low price of £749 at Currys. That’s £150 less than when we tested it – and a hefty £650 saving on its £1399 launch price.
The TCL 65C7K is the best big-screen budget TV you can buy this year. With explosive brightness, contrast and colour, impressively rich gaming support and all four HDR formats, all for under £750, the C7K is one of the best value TV sets around.
The TCL C7K is so jam-packed with features that £749 is truly a steal.
To start with, the C7K boasts a Mini LED screen with 1008 independent dimming zones and 2600 nits of brightness, specifications that some high-end TVs would struggle to match. It also includes TCL's innovative new 'Halo Control' technology, to deliver better dark-scene consistency and reduce pesky light halos.
All of which builds to a picture that punches well above its weight, as we highlighted in our review: "In its Standard picture preset, colours across a huge spectrum look radiantly beautiful, combining vivid intensity with a level of blend and tone subtlety that feels too good to be true on a TV as affordable as this."
Gaming support is rich also, with two of its four HDMI sockets meeting the HDMI 2.1 specification for high frame-rate gaming. Talking of frame rates, the C7K can even support a whopping 288Hz (only at HD resolution, though), with VRR supported all the way up to this maximum.
All the HDR you'll need is also included, with HDR10, HLG, Dolby Vision and HDR10+ all supported.
The UK’s main catch-up TV services are all provided thanks to Google TV, with only the slight omission of no Freeview Play or Freely.
Speakers are provided courtesy of Bang & Olufsen, offering a clean, detailed sound and support for Dolby Atmos and DTS: X. We found the speakers to be somewhat bass-light, but they still provide commendable sound for the price.
We called the C7K a "performance-per-pound champ" in our review, because there's quite frankly more features here than you have any right to expect for the price. That price has just got even better – the TCL C7K is now just £749 at Currys.
