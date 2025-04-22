This impressive 77-inch Samsung OLED TV has just dropped to its lowest price ever

With the Easter sales events still in full swing, the imposing 77-inch Samsung S90D OLED TV has hit its lowest ever price – just £1599 at Richer Sounds.

And that's not all. A free Samsung HW-S60D soundbar, officially priced at £349, is also being thrown in to sweeten the deal.

So the TV is cheaper than one of its biggest rivals, the LG C4, and you get a free soundbar to boot. Nice.

There are two crucial things to note here:

The first is that we haven't tested the S90D.

The second is that there are QD-OLED and standard OLED versions of the S90D available, and Samsung makes it very hard to tell which one you're getting.

It's best to assume you're going to get the OLED version and just be extra happy if you end up with one of the rarer QD-OLEDs.

Samsung QE77S90D OLED TV was £3899 now £1599 at Richer Sounds (save £2300)

The 77-inch Samsung S90D isn't a set we've had the pleasure of reviewing, but if you take into account the rest of the Samsung OLED TVs we have reviewed, then it looks like a tempting deal. Four full bandwidth HDMI 2.1 sockets, support for 4K/120Hz, VRR and ALLM, and a flush of familiar HDR and audio format features are all found onboard.

One of our expert testers was lucky enough to get hands-on with the Samsung S90D back in Feburary 2024, though only the 48-inch model. He said it "provides solid contrast, balanced colours and sharp details".

And while the S90D is classed as the step-down OLED from the flagship S95D QD-OLED TV, it's still one heck of a well-specified TV.

Why? Well, there's a ton of features packed into this nearly bezel-less screen and super-thin profile. For starters, there's support for Dolby Atmos alongside Samsung's most intelligent 4K processor powering the TV, the NQ4 AI Gen2.

For gamers, it's geared towards next-gen consoles and PCs with four HDMI 2.1 sockets offering 4K/120Hz, VRR and ALLM support. Plus, the Samsung Gaming Hub brings everything together in one place.

And all these software features are rounded off nicely with the latest version of Samsung's Tizen operating system.

At the end of the day, it's a 77-inch OLED TV that's £2300 off – and that's not even including the free soundbar in the deal. With £1000 automatically taken off at checkout, you can grab the Samsung S90D for just £1599 at Richer Sounds right now.

