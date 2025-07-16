The 48-inch Sony A90K OLED TV has just received a rare discount, but you should buy this rival model instead

The Sony A90K is on sale right now at a record-low price of £1287 at Sevenoaks.

But you shouldn't buy it.

Why not? Well, not only is it two years old, but even with the price drop, it's still way too overpriced compared to its rivals.

Instead, we'd buy one of the best TVs we've ever tested, the LG C4. It's a five-star, What Hi-Fi? Awards 2024 winning OLED TV, and now it costs only £799 at Richer Sounds.

That's nearly £500 cheaper than the discounted Sony. Need I say more?

Save £700 LG OLED48C4: was £1,499 now £799 at Richer Sounds If you're on the lookout for an OLED TV with a rich and engaging picture, an unrivalled gaming feature set and excellent app compatibility, we'd seriously recommend the 48-inch LG C4. The five-star set is a What Hi-Fi? Award winner and one of the best TVs we've ever tested.

We've reviewed the LG C4 in a variety of sizes and always land on a five-star rating. And while the 48-inch model doesn't go quite as bright as its larger siblings, if you can look past this, it still sits comfortably as the best TV of its size.

Sure, the LG C5 has entered the scene, but as far as the C4 is concerned, it's still an excellent pick for quality, feature set and price. And you certainly won't pick up the LG C5 for anything like the C4's £799 price at Amazon.

There are plenty of reasons the 48-inch tops our best 50-inch TVs guide (that also includes 48-inch TVs). It's got excellent picture quality, an unrivalled feature set that is especially alluring for gamers, and is incredible value.

For picture, the LG C4 produces a crisp, balanced and rich image that's even better than its C3 predecessor.

For features, it carries the same four HDMI 2.1 ports as the C-series range, which is great news for gamers looking for 4K/120Hz with VRR and ALLM.

Plus, there's Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos immersive audio alongside the webOS smart platform that connects you to a whole range of popular streaming apps.

When it comes to sound, the built-in audio system is a little underwhelming. But, with a £700 saving to be had when purchasing the LG C4 right now, you could absolutely use this extra cash towards one of the best soundbars to bolster your home cinema setup.

