After a premium OLED TV without having to pay the full premium price? Then this deal on the 55-inch LG G4 is definitely worthy of your attention. One of our top-rated TVs of 2024, it’s currently available for £1189 at Amazon – a substantial £510 saving from its £1699.99 RRP.

While not quite matching its all-time Amazon low of £1161 (briefly available on 1st April), this current price comes close, and represents excellent value. Its LG G5 successor brings newer tech to the table, of course, but the G4 is still a formidable TV in its own right – and all the more tempting at this price.

LG OLED55G4 was £1699.99 now £1189 at AMazon (save £510.99)

The 65-inch version, the LG OLED65G4 earned the full five stars from us when we tested it last year, making it one of the best TVs you can buy. Picture quality is a real highlight, and thanks to its four HDMI 2.1 ports it's a great option for gamers. Five stars

Featuring LG’s second-generation MLA (Micro Lens Array) panel technology, the G4 still delivers significantly higher brightness levels than most standard OLED displays. This, combined with LG's Alpha 11 processor, produced a brilliantly bright picture full of punchy contrast when we tested the 65-inch G4. And the 55-inch version offers identical performance characteristics, just in a more compact size.

In our testing, the G4 also demonstrated impressive HDR performance that makes content truly pop. During particularly bright scenes in Pan (a movie mastered at an ambitious 4000 nits), our reviewers noted that the sun's peak was significantly brighter than past models, shining in the distance in a way non-MLA sets simply can't match.

The G4 also excelled with darker content – an area where its predecessor sometimes struggled. When viewing the notoriously challenging dark scenes in Blade Runner 2049, we found that skin tones had a realistic feeling and level of warmth, with the TV delivering a vibrant hue of colours, even in low-light conditions.

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi? / Netflix, Tour De France Unchained)

Motion handling, often a challenging aspect for TVs, proved to be another strength. Our review praised the G4's Cinematic Movement setting for taking a wonderfully light but effective touch that made fast-paced scenes in Top Gun: Maverick look wonderfully realistic, with not even a hint of the dreaded soap-opera effect or artefacts creeping in.

Gamers are equally well served with four full-bandwidth HDMI 2.1 ports, support for 4K/144Hz gaming, VRR, ALLM and Dolby Vision gaming mode. If there's one area where the G4 doesn't quite excel, it's audio performance. However, this is the case even for many premium TVs, so we always recommend pairing up with one of the best soundbars for superior results.

At this current offer price, the 55-inch LG G4 represents an excellent opportunity to get what remains a top OLED experience, at a significant discount.

