Save over £2000 on a five-star LG C4 OLED TV with this Prime Day deal

If you have been searching for a deal on a top-notch OLED TV this Amazon Prime Day, you're in luck!

We have been digging through countless discounts from various manufacturers, and this deal for the 77-inch LG C4 really stuck out. You can snag the model for £1600 at Amazon now, lopping £2200 off its launch price of £3800.

While we have not tested this exact model, we awarded the 65-inch C4 five stars for its rich and vibrant picture, spectacular sound quality and excellent user interface.

77-inch LG C4 OLED TV was £3800 now £1600 at Amazon (save £2200)

We haven't specifically reviewed this model, we have tested at the 65-inch LG C4 and loved its rich and vibrant picture, stunning sound quality and excellent UI. And when it comes to the spec sheet, the 77-inch is very similar. A delightful TV for almost £2000 less than its launch price.

A 77-inch OLED TV for under £2000 is a very enticing deal – one that's made even better when it applies to one of the best OLED TVs on the market right now.

Even though there have been plenty of discounts on the LG C4 since the launch of the latest addition to the LG C-series, the LG C5, but none as good as this all-time low price.

When our expert testers got their hands on the 65-inch LG C4 for the first time, they said it was "back on top" when it came to the OLED TV market.

And this is especially true when it comes to the vast improvement in sound quality. Of course, with the saving you're making, you can also invest in an excellent soundbar to boost this even further (check out our round-up of the best soundbar deals).

Feature-wise, there's four HDMI 2.1 ports that support ALLM, VRR, 4K/120Hz and even 144Hz gaming with super-responsive action. And while HDR10+ is not supported by the C4, Dolby Vision, HLG and standard HDR10 are.

The same pattern has happened again with LG's C-series. The LG C4 is now hugely discounted because the LG C5 has launched – the same way the LG C3 dropped in price.

