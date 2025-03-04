Save £600 on this astonishingly good Sony OLED TV right now

By
published

48-inches of sharp detail for its lowest ever price

Sony A90K
(Image credit: Future)

Our shortlist of the best Sony TVs is not to be sniffed at. They're a carefully curated collection of stellar sets with high-spec features.

And so, if you're in the market for a new TV, this is a great place to start. Fortunately, there's also an epic discount on the best mid-size option right now, the Sony A90K – and it's the best price we've ever seen.

For just £1299 at Sevenoaks, you can pick up the 48-inch Sony A90K OLED TV today. That's a stunningly good £600 discount for the set which usually retails at £1899.

At first sight, it looks like £1349, which is still an excellent price, but with a simple sign-up to the Sevenoaks' Reward scheme (it's free and takes seconds), you'll get that extra £50 off. In the words of the wise, every little helps, eh?

Sony XR48A90K OLED TV was £1899 now £1299 at Sevenoaks (save £600)

Sony XR48A90K OLED TV was £1899 now £1299 at Sevenoaks (save £600)
The Sony A90K is a five-star OLED TV that earned this top rating for being a exceptionally good set. Despite being from Sony's class of 2022, it still holds its own as one of the best Sony TVs on the market right now. And so, you should feel pretty pleased with yourself securing a £600 discount.

View Deal

The Sony A90K is an astonishingly good 'small' OLED TV. When our expert testers first got their hands on it, the set excelled at stepping up to the plate where Sony's QD-OLED TVs hesitated to offer a 'smaller' 48-inch set.

Sure, you're not getting Samsung's Quantum Dots, but you're certainly still getting premium quality. And right now, for a discount price.

Originally priced at £1899, we've seen a fair few discounts for this TV, but never one as good as this. No doubt with new Sony TV launches looming this class of 2022 option is nearing the end of its time in the limelight. But, it's still an exceptionally good TV, which led us to say in our full review:

"We've never before tested a TV this size that's this good. The fact that it's significantly more expensive than not only last year's LG C2 but also the newer C3 will be a big stumbling block for many, but for those with the budget, the Sony A90K remains an excellent options."

And right now, with Sevenoaks' discount price of just £1299, it's at least a much more competitive price. What you get in exchange is a feature set packed out with greatness. We're talking two HDMI 2.0 sockets and two HDMI 2.1 sockets supporting connections with the next-gen 4K/120Hz, VRR and ALLM gaming features.

Picture-wise, there's superb visual contrast, despite not being as bright as its larger sibling, the Sony A95K. No surprises there given its a QD-OLED. And while we praised the A90K for sounding good, we'd still recommend adding a soundbar of your choosing.

All in all, it's a solid OLED that is absolutely one of the best Sony TVs on offer right now. And for just £1299 at Sevenoaks with a simple sign-up to their Rewards scheme, you can secure £600 off and get your hands on this excellent set for the lowest price we've ever seen.

Grace Dean
Contributor
