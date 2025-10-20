The LG C5 was on top form during our recent What Hi-Fi? Awards 2025, picking up the top spot for the Best 40-43-inch TV, Best Mid-range 55-77-inch TV and Best Gaming TV. You can tell how highly we rate it, can't you?

Now to the deal. Richer Sounds is currently running a set of offers across the LG C5 range, including the 42-inch for £949 and the 55-inch for £1199.

The largest C5 is the 83-inch. And thankfully that's also discounted – down from £4999 to £3999 at Richer Sounds. Note that the deal is applied at checkout.

We appreciate it's not the best value from an inches-per-pound point of view, but if you're looking for a premium TV that is guaranteed to make a statement, then it's well worth a look.

Save 11% LG C5 83-inch: was £4,499 now £3,999 at Richer Sounds We've not reviewed the 83-inch version of the LG C5, but we're a big fan of the smaller sizes, including the 42-inch and 55-inch models. Both are five-star performers, which gives us enough confidence to recommend the behemoth model, especially given its £500 discount.

It's worth noting that we haven’t reviewed the 83-inch model of the LG C5. For the money, though, you’ll get an OLED TV with excellent connectivity, featuring four rather than the standard two HDMI 2.1 inputs needed to run a current-generation games console or PC at full speed. App and HDR support are also excellent thanks to the use of LG’s established WebOS software.

Let me bring in some hands-on experience from our 42-inch LG C5 review. "Like its predecessors, it offers a near-flawless feature set and solid, sharp, immersive picture quality, neatly packaged in a small room-friendly frame."

It delivered excellent performance when we ran it head-to-head with rival sets, including the 48-inch Samsung S90F. Whether it was the glistening desert of Dune: Part 2, an intense night battle during Civil War or the grim space station in Alien: Romulus, the set delivered an immersive, well-balanced picture in nearly all the test scenes we threw at it.

Our only big word of caution is around its audio. The TV’s inbuilt 2.0 speakers are ok for basic TV watching but lack the low-end heft and precision to make a movie truly immersive. So if you want the best results, you will need to budget for a soundbar to go with it if you don’t have one already.

We recommend the five-star Sonos Beam (Gen 2), which remains one of the best Dolby Atmos soundbars we have reviewed from a performance-per-pound perspective.

So, if you're on the lookout for a statement TV at a great price, look no further than the LG C5 for £3999 at Richer Sounds.

