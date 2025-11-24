Amazon's Fire TV Omni QLED has plummeted to its lowest-ever price as part of the retail giant’s Black Friday sale. The 65-inch model (QL65F601) is now available for £600 on Amazon, down from its usual £1000 asking price – a substantial £400 saving and the best opportunity yet to secure Amazon's flagship TV.

The Fire TV Omni QLED earned a solid four-star rating during our thorough review process, impressing our reviewers with its thoughtful tuning and balanced performance rather than attempting to mask its affordable origins with aggressive processing. While this is a value-oriented proposition, it's one that punches well above its weight in terms of both features and picture quality.

Core to the Omni QLED's appeal, is the fact that it has all the functionality of a Fire TV Stick built in, delivering an intuitive user experience with a home screen packed with apps from Netflix and Disney+ to Apple TV and, naturally, Prime Video.

The TV also supports all current HDR standards, including HLG, HDR10, HDR10+ and Dolby Vision, with HDR10+ Adaptive and Dolby Vision IQ automatically adjusting picture settings according to ambient room lighting.

In terms of hardware, Amazon has equipped the Omni QLED surprisingly well. As the name suggests, it uses Quantum Dots for colour reproduction, but it also features a full-array LED backlight with 80 independent dimming zones.

During testing, we found the Omni QLED delivers vibrant and punchy colours when needed, while remaining subtle and pale where appropriate. Crucially, Amazon has avoided the temptation to use aggressive processing that sacrifices black depth for brighter highlights or vice versa. Instead, the TV takes a consistent and considered approach to contrast that's less immediately striking, but significantly more watchable over the course of a film.

Detail and sharpness levels are reasonably insightful without veering into exaggeration, while the TV deals well with difficult backlit scenes, delivering impressive evenness without obvious blotchiness. The Omni QLED even maintains decent contrast and colour vibrancy when viewed off-axis, with a broader sweet spot than typically found on affordable TVs.

Amazon has also made the Omni QLED impressively gaming-ready. While the 60Hz panel means 120Hz gaming isn't possible, it supports both ALLM and VRR, plus there's a Dolby Vision game mode. Input lag measured under 11ms in our testing, which is fast for any TV, particularly one at this price point.

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi? / The Grand Tour on Prime Video 2)

The TV's far-field microphones enable hands-free Alexa voice control, though these can be physically switched off via a switch on the underside of the set if privacy is a concern. Amazon has also included its 'Ambient Experience' feature, which acts as an interactive screensaver paired with a sensor that detects your presence, displaying widgets for reminders, smart home controls and content suggestions.

Inevitably, there are compromises. The Omni QLED lacks the peak brightness to deliver a truly dazzling HDR experience, while detail levels could be better in darker images, where picture information is occasionally lost to shadows. Motion handling is generally smooth and free from excessive processing artefacts, though it can appear slightly smeary at times with complex backgrounds.

The sound is similarly pragmatic – narrow and small in scale compared with premium TVs, but direct and clear with a balanced approach that avoids both harshness and bloat. Adding one of the best soundbars remains advisable, though with the savings from this discount, there's room in the budget to do exactly that.

At £600, the Fire TV Omni QLED represents exceptional value for a 65-inch QLED TV with full-array local dimming and comprehensive HDR support. Members of our test team, who regularly evaluate premium OLED sets, noted they would be genuinely happy to have the Omni QLED at home – high praise indeed for a TV at this price point.

