Price drop! This five-star Samsung mid-range TV just got even cheaper

Good mid-range, let alone cheap, TVs are hard to find. But thanks to a new deal on Amazon we have a solid recommendation for any home cinema fan on a budget.

For just £626 at Amazon, you can pick up the Samsung Q80D QLED TV for an almost £400 saving — the lowest price we've ever seen for this set.

While there are no Mini LEDs in sight, this TV proves that a mid-range LED model can absolutely provide five-star quality from a performance-per-pound perspective.

Samsung QE55Q80D was £999 £626 at Amazon (save £373)

The Samsung QE55Q80D boasts impressive contrast and sharpness, excellent gaming features and expansive and detailed audio by mid-range TV standards. And, even as a mid-range set that steps away from Samsung's penchant for Mini LEDs, we happily awarded it five-stars.

The Samsung Q80D QLED TV is a five-star set and there are many reasons for that. When we reviewed it, we were impressed by its powerful processing that provides a picture full of rich colours.

Even without Mini LEDs, we said, "this Samsung mid-ranger hits the mark".

Instead, the panel is lit up by regularly sized LEDs with local dimming split into 100 separate zones.

And when it comes to visuals, we said in our full review: "The Q80D’s picture quality is impressive for a mid-range set, retaining more of the standards of Samsung’s premium TVs than we expected it would be able to for its money.

"This is especially true when it comes to dark scenes. The 100 dimming zones of the FALD panel are so expertly controlled by the Q80D’s processing that they are capable of delivering rich, dark black tones that are actually much more compelling and convincing than those of some much more expensive rivals."

The Samsung Q80D's specifications sheet is pretty much what you might expect from a modern mid-range TV.

There's a VA LCD panel that works hard on contrast, four HDMI 2.1 ports supporting 4K/120Hz inputs and VRR and the Tizen-based smart interface provides a dedicated Game home screen for gamers, as well as access to a huge array of streaming services.

So, if you're in the market for a 55-inch TV that can deliver solid performance and don't want to spend more than a grand, we can recommend the Samsung Q80D – especially at this price.

