Award-winning, five-stars and our TV editor's favourite OLED? There's a lot of reasons to love the Sony Bravia 8 II and we're about to reveal one more – a discount price.

Right now, the 55-inch model can be yours for just £1739 at Richer Sounds. And while it's not the lowest price we've ever seen, dropping to just £1619 right before Christmas, it's still a fantastic deal.

At first look, it'll seem like £1799, but by using 'RSTV60' at checkout, you'll secure that extra saving.

The Sony Bravia 8 II is the brighter, sharper and cheaper successor to the awesome A95L. And with those credentials, it shouldn't be all that surprising that the Bravia 8 II was awarded TV Product of the Year at the 2025 What Hi-Fi? Awards.

With a QD-OLED panel combined with Sony's processing and custom heatsink, this model is capable of going 25 per cent brighter than the A95L. Plus, with increased brightness comes increased colour volume.

And when it comes to picture in general, our expert testers said: "The Sony Bravia 8 II is a truly exceptional TV. Its combination of sizzling brightness, vibrant colours through all degrees of light, terrific shadow detail and razor-like sharpness combine to produce an image with regularly astonishing dynamism, depth and realism."

And behind-the-scenes, the Sony Bravia 8 II is powered by Sony's XR Processor, which, like every rival TV processor right now, uses AI, which apparently 'detects and analyses data with flawless accuracy, then optimises the picture for ultimate realism.'

Feature-wise, it's packed out. Support is onboard for Dolby Vision and Atmos, and it's also IMAX Enhanced certified. As with all previous Sony TVs, it does not support HDR10+, but the standard HDR10 and HLG HDR formats are still there.

For gamers, the TV supports 4K/120Hz, VRR and ALLM, and it has a Dolby Vision Game mode, as well as the ‘Perfect for PlayStation 5’ functionality, which automatically dials into pretty accurate HDR settings when connected to a PS5.

There's a minor caution worth mentioning, though. The Bravia 8 II only has two HDMI 2.1 inputs (plus two standard HDMIs) with one of those 2.1 inputs doubling as the eARC port.

Sonically, the Bravia 8 II has the same Acoustic Surface Audio+ setup as the A95L, with two actuators and two subwoofers. This led us to say in our full review: "In short, the Bravia 8 II sounds very similar to the A95L, which means it’s one of the best-sounding TVs you can buy.

"We still believe that a picture as good as this demands to be partnered by a dedicated sound system, but this is one of those rare TVs that won’t instantly be improved through the addition of a cheap soundbar."

And to pick up something along the lines of the Sonos Arc Ultra, the £760 discount at Richer Sounds is sure to sweeten the deal.

MORE:

These are the best OLED TVs we've tested

We rank the best soundbars

Our picks of the best 65-inch TVs