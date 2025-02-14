My favourite 32-inch TV is cheaper than ever right now

The 32-inch TV market is in a bit of a state these days. 32 inches was once the most popular TV size and they were considered pretty huge, but a few years on they have waned in popularity and are thought by most to be small.

As a result, most manufacturers now put very little effort into their 32-inch models. And, in fact, we practically never get sent 32-inch TVs in for review.

We know, though, that there are lots of people on the hunt for a good 32-inch TV. It could be for a bedroom, a snug or the kitchen (heaven knows I love having a TV to watch when I'm cooking), or it could just be that you'd prefer a smaller TV for your lounge. So a few months ago we stumped up our own cash and bought a selection of 32-inch TVs for testing.

The best of those TVs, and my personal favourite, was the TCL 32SF540K. It isn't perfect, but it's got a surprisingly full feature set that includes the Fire TV smart platform, and it puts in a nicely balanced picture performance. Most importantly, it's exceptional value – especially now that you can get it for just £113 at AO. To get that price, you just need to use code CLEAR20 at checkout.

TCL 32SF540K 32-inch Fire TV was £179 now £113 at AO (save £66)

At this size and price you're not going to get a flagship performance, but what you do get with the TCL SF540K is surprisingly solid and balanced Full HD picture quality and the very smart Fire TV platform, which features every streaming app that most people will ever need. The sound is weak, but that's unfortunately par for the course at this level.

While expectations need to be tempered at this price (and because this is a 'small' TV), the TCL SF540K offers a surprisingly stacked feature set and a very likeable picture performance.

The headline is the inclusion of Amazon's Fire TV operating system, which means the whole user experience is rather like that of a Fire TV Stick. It's colourful, intuitive and it grants access to pretty much every streaming app you're likely to need, including all of the major UK-specific catch-up apps, which are neatly wrapped up in the Freeview Play wrapper. You can use the mic built into the remote to chat to Alexa, too, essentially turning the TV into a big Amazon Echo device – albeit one that requires a button press to operate.

Unlike most TVs at this level, which have an 'HD Ready' 720p resolution, the SF540K has a 'Full HD' 1080p resolution. It also boasts VA panel technology and a direct LED backlight, and it supports HDR in the HDR10 and HLG formats. And while the TV isn't packed with gaming features, it does offer ALLM switching and a low input lag of 15.3ms, so it's a good option if you need a very affordable gaming TV.

In action, the TCL SF540K isn't super-bright or vibrant, but it is balanced and controlled, which is more than can be said for most rivals. Black levels are reasonable and there's plenty of shadow detail, bright highlights are free of nasty 'clipping', and colours are fairly warm and natural. It's sharper and more detailed than the other 32-inch TVs we've tested recently, too, and motion is handled well.

Our only real criticism of the picture performance (taking into consideration the price, of course) is that it has fairly limited viewing angles, which means those sitting substantially off-axis from the TV will find the picture looks a bit washed out.

The sound quality is unfortunately worse than the picture. The thin and limp delivery won't be a huge problem for daytime TV, but it will be a frustration for movies and games. This isn't unusual for TVs at any level, though, and certainly not at this size and price, so it shouldn't put you off too much. But do budget for a cheap soundbar if you're able.

Ultimately, this is a very solid-performing and smart TV. We awarded it four stars at £149, but it actually launched for £179, making it a real bargain at the new price of £113.

