If OLED isn’t for you, check out this deal on a flagship Samsung Mini LED TV

OLED TVs are an incredibly popular and premium choice, but it doesn't mean you have to or may even want to buy one. And that's where the conversation around Mini LED vs OLED comes in.

If you are team Mini LED, with a personal preference for the bright, punchy picture on offer, then this is a deal you don't want to miss.

For just £1124 at Amazon, the 65-inch Samsung QN95D is now at its lowest-ever price. Compared with its main competitors, the Sony Bravia 9 and Samsung QN900D, the QN95D has always enjoyed much more impressive discounts, but this is the best we've ever seen.

Samsung QN95D (QE65QN95D) was £3299 now £1124 at Amazon (save £2175)

The Samsung QN95D is one of the best Mini LED TVs on the market, excelling as the top pick for gamers. Spec-wise, there are four HDMI 2.1 sockets all capable of supporting 4K/120Hz, VRR and ALLM. Plus, there's clear and sharp picture quality on this set, which handles dark details with ease. At full price, we felt it to be an expensive choice, but at this discount price, we absolutely can't complain.

The 65-inch Samsung QN95D is an excellent Mini LED TV packed with impressive features and excellent gaming specs. If you're not a fan of OLED, this is a pick we'd recommend taking a look at — especially at this discount price that sets it apart from other top-pick Mini LEDs.

With the QN95D, Samsung has combined its Quantum Dot tech with a Mini LED backlight to tackle the set's picture and provide some of the brightest scenes we've seen. But, there's one particular issue that meant the Samsung QN95D fell short of that coveted fifth star — a blue halo effect hindering particularly bright objects in otherwise very dark scenes.

Nonetheless, its feature set is dedicated to providing a premium experience, including support for HDR10, HLG and HDR10+, as well as packing a Neo Quantum 4K AI Gen 2 Processor for upscaling.

As mentioned, the gaming specs are mighty impressive. There are four HDMI 2.1 sockets, each handling full 48Gb bandwidth signals and with support for 4K/120Hz, VRR and ALLM.

But when it comes to sound, our expert testers weren't super happy with how the QN95D projects around the room, or its low-level dynamics on initial testing, but were still happy with the set overall, classing it as "a strong performer", despite a few frustrating quirks.

We called it "expensive for a Mini LED TV", but with this 65-inch set now sporting its lowest-ever price of just £1124 at Amazon, it should be a serious consideration for Mini LED fans looking to invest.

