Hurry! Secure over £1000 off the five-star Sony A95L OLED TV

A huge price drop for one of the best 65-inch TVs on the market

Sony A95L
The best TVs are models that provide both clear and stunning picture for movie lovers and intense graphic quality for gamers. But, with such high specs, they aren't cheap - especially when we're talking about OLED TVs. But, right now, there's a seriously fantastic deal on one of our favourite 65-inch TVs, the Sony A95L.

For a shockingly low price of just £2469 at Sevenoaks, this premium Sony QD-OLED TV is £1050 off. That's right, over £1000! So, if you were considering purchasing a solid and special TV, this is the best deal you'll find on this model – and honestly, the best one we've ever seen.

You might be wondering, what's the catch? Well, there isn't one. You just need to sign up to Sevenoaks' Reward scheme, but this is an absolutely free process that takes seconds to do. Without it, you can still secure the Sony A95L for £2899. But, if you follow their simple sign-up, you'll get an extra £250 off, which feels like a no-brainer.

Sony XR65A95L QD-OLED TV was £3699 now £2649 at Sevenoaks (save £1050)
The five-star Sony A95L is a stunning premium set for those looking to spend a little more for a QD-OLED stunning display, impressive features and a stellar sound. And you won't have to spend as much as you may think with over £1000 off this impressive TV for a limited time.

When we first reviewed the Sony A95L QD-OLED TV, we gave it five-stars and a spot as the best premium TV we've ever tested. And that was at the full price of £3699. As a top choice for those on a quest for the best picture-quality possible, Sony's flagship QD-OLED set is the one we'd recommend.

Combining OLED with Samsung's Quantum Dots, the Sony A95L achieves stunning brightness, contrast and colours. And in our full review, we said: "Be in no doubt; the Sony A95L is a stunning TV. Not only is it capable of going astonishingly bright and producing incredibly vibrant colours, but it also uses those abilities to recreate movies and TV shows more accurately than the TVs with which it is competing."

Alongside colour, we were also impressed by its ability to tackle black depth and shadow in even the darkest of scenes. And, when it came to audio, we called it "one of the best-sounding TVs you can buy." We'd still recommend investing in a separate soundbar or speaker package, but luckily enough you can secure that extra piece of kit with the £1050 you can save using the Sevenoaks deal.

There's upgrades for gamers too from the A95L's predecessor, the A95K, though serious gamers may find it a touch lacking. There's only two HDMI 2.1, one of which is also the eARC port, which is totally fine for normal gamers, it just depends how much you want to plug in at one go. These sockets support 4K/120Hz, VRR and ALLM. As well as a dedicate game menu, the A95L is also the first Sony TV to support Dolby Vision gaming.

For this stunning performer then, you can enjoy all this premium quality for just £2649 at Sevenoaks right now. Remember to sign up to their Rewards scheme though for the extra £250 off. Then, feel free to head over to more best deals to see what you can spend those epic savings on!

