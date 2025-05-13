Hurry! A truly unbelievable deal on the 42-inch LG C4 OLED TV is up for grabs

This is the kind of deal that, when we see it, we let out a dramatic gasp. Just over £800 off the five-star 42-inch LG C4 is the best discount we've ever seen on this set.

For the unbelievable price of just £589 at Amazon, you can pick up this Award-winning OLED TV that would have once cost you £1400 at full price.

We rate this as one of the best TVs on the market right now – and it earned that spot at full price. That's why we're seriously recommending this deal.

What Hi-Fi? Awards 2024 winner 42-inch LG C4 OLED TV was £1400 now £589 at Amazon (save £811)

We have so many good things to say about the LG OLED42C4. It finds itself a spot in a lot of our 'Best Buys', it won a What Hi-Fi? Award in 2024 and, unsurprisingly, we gave it five stars in our review. This set has a dynamic picture, solid motion handling, excellent gaming specs, and an equally impressive smart feature set. For £800 off, that's a crazy good deal.

We gave the LG OLED42C4 high praise when it was £1400. If you were to ask us how we feel about it being £589 right now, well, we're honestly a little bit gobsmacked.

For Amazon's 'Tech Week', this deal has caught our attention. Why? Because it's a seriously excellent price for a seriously excellent TV.

It may be LG's smallest OLED TV, but when it comes to the C4 range, it's got an awful lot to say for itself. For starters, it's the best all-round TV for its size, while also managing to be a standout pick for a gaming TV.

With the 42-inch LG C4, you're getting a superb combination of performance, specs and price. All of which led us to say in our review: "The 42-inch LG C4 is the best small OLED TV money can buy right now. Though its audio isn't the best, it delivers a wonderfully punchy, immersive viewing experience despite its small form factor, with noticeably higher peak brightness than its older rivals."

Feature-wise, it's got some stellar specs. There's support for Dolby Vision HDR, as well as Dolby Atmos over HDMI eARC. Plus, the built-in webOS smart platform features a range of streaming services including Netflix, Disney+ and Amazon Prime Video. That's an excellent checklist getting ticked off left, right and centre.

Then, for gamers, there are four HDMI 2.1 inputs with 48Gbps bandwidth support for 4K/144Hz gaming with VRR and ALLM supported – all packed into a 42-inch TV.

Of course, there are a few small caveats worth mentioning. The picture is a little less warm than its siblings and the audio isn't class-leading. Of course, you can easily fix that latter point with a soundbar, and you might even be able to budget in one of the best soundbars with the saving you'll be making on this TV.

