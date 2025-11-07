100-inch screen sizes were once the domain of projectors or £20,000 TVs only – but no more.

We were shocked when the 98-inch TCL C7K arrived earlier this year, partly because of just how impressive it was. It was so good, in fact, that we awarded it a What Hi-Fi? Award and questioned whether it could spell trouble for projectors.

The main reason we were impressed, however, was the price: the 98-inch TCL C7K launched at £2399, less than you would have to pay for some 65-inch sets.

This was already incredible value, of course. Now it’s even better. The 98-inch TCL C7K is now £1999 at Richer Sounds, the lowest price we've seen and a good £400 off the launch price.

In terms of inches per pound, you'll struggle to find a better deal than this.

Its enormous size aside, there is still plenty to like about the 98-inch TCL C7K. The Mini LED TV pumps out 3000 nits of maximum brightness, backed up by over 2000 local dimming zones to ensure you get compelling and convincing blacks also.

One of the newer innovations, however, is a little something called Halo Control. This technology aims to reduce blooms of extraneous light that can appear around bright objects on dark backdrops.

All of which makes for a spectacular viewing experience. “The 98C7K also, though, emphasises the sheer scale of its viewing experience with some seriously intense brightness,” reads our five-star TCL 98C7K review. “Small HDR highlights such as gleaming eyes, street lights against a night sky, or the sun glinting off metal or glass look as lifelike and bold as we’ve seen them look on even the best ‘regular-sized’ TVs.”

Not to be outdone, TCL has also partnered with premium audio brand Bang & Olufsen to ensure the audio matches the spectacular picture. Together they have produced a 6.2.2-channel, 60W sound system that is compatible with both DTS-X and Dolby Atmos and creates a soundstage big enough to match its epic picture.

The Google TV OS carries all the main streaming services and UK catch-up apps, and gamers are catered for with ALLM, VRR and even 144Hz refresh rates.

If you're after a king-size TV, the 98-inch TCL C7K should be your first port of call. Pictures are incredibly bright, colourful and crisp, and all the gaming and smart features you'll need are accounted for. It's also a huge amount of Mini LED TV for the money – get it for £1999 at Richer Sounds now.

