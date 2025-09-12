What a deal! Save over a grand on this five-star Dolby Atmos soundbar package from Samsung

Looking for a top-notch soundbar package to upgrade your home cinema experience? This deal we have spotted might be the one for you.

You can snag the Award-winning Samsung HW-Q990D for £663 at The IT Bay right now, saving you an impressive £1036 off its launch price.

That price tag includes a soundbar, rear speakers and a subwoofer. Pretty neat, right?

Although Samsung's newer flagship soundbar package, the Q990F, is also available, you won't be surprised to learn it comes at a hefty price tag. Even at the lowest discount we have spotted, it's still going for a higher price than its predecessor at £849 at Amazon.

So if you're searching for a way to save some cash and still snag yourself a high-performing soundbar, this low price on the five star Q990D is one to keep your eye on.

Samsung HW-Q990D was £1699 now £663 at The IT Bay (save £1036)

The Samsung Q990D is a complete surround sound system comprising a Dolby Atmos soundbar, dual wireless surround speakers and wireless subwoofer. And while it would've set you back a pretty penny once upon a time, thanks to the launch of the Q990F, you can now pick up this five-star package for more than £1000 off.

The Samsung HW-Q990D is still our top pick in our best soundbars guide when it comes to buying a complete package, despite its successor, the Q990F hitting the market.

And when we first got our hands on the Q990D system for a full review, we were impressed by its large, immersive and three-dimensional sound from its 22 drivers, thoughtful, practical design, and pair of HDMI 2.1 inputs, which fully support advanced gaming features such as 4K/120Hz, VRR and ALLM.

Also on the feature list is built-in music streaming, including Bluetooth 5.0, AirPlay 2, Spotify Connect, Amazon Music and Deezer. There's also SpaceFit automatic calibration that uses the microphone built into the soundbar itself and is constantly running whenever the SpaceFit setting is selected.

When it comes to sound, we say: "The Q990D does a superb job of delivering Atmos-ness, too. It really fills the room with sound and places effects in three-dimensional space with impressive precision for a soundbar system."

So, if you're lacking on space or budget to fill your room with a 'proper' surround setup, we'd seriously recommend the Q990D not only for its premium quality, but based on this incredible price drop.

MORE:

Read our full Samsung HW-Q990D review

Samsung HW-Q990F vs HW-Q990D: which soundbar is better?

Our pick of the best soundbars you can buy for every budget