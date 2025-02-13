The best soundbars are a great way to upgrade your TV's built-in speakers, and Samsung's offerings are some of the top choices around. That's why we’re comparing the newly unveiled Samsung HW-Q990F against its five-star rated, Award-winning Samsung HW-Q990D predecessor, to see which one is worthy of your ears.

We've only had a brief hands-on session with the newer Q990F so far (with a full review on the horizon once samples become available), so our impressions below are based on a combination of our first-hand experiences, and general specifications. We'll update this comparison once the final Q990F review is complete for a definitive verdict, so watch this space.

Samsung HW-Q990F vs HW-Q990D: price

While pricing and release dates for the Q990F haven't been announced yet, we can make an educated guess based on last year’s model. The HW-Q990D launched at £1699 / $2000 / AU$2099, and has seen notable discounts since release. We could see similar pricing and discount patterns for the Q990F when it launches later this year (date TBC), and we'll update this section once official pricing is confirmed.

Samsung HW-Q990F vs HW-Q990D: design

(Image credit: Samsung)

The HW-Q990F maintains much of its predecessor's design language, featuring the same angular aesthetic and mesh grille covering. Both systems comprise a main soundbar unit, wireless subwoofer, and two wireless surround speakers, with thoughtful touches like extra-long power cables for the satellite speakers, along with included wall-mounting brackets for the main bar itself.

The most significant design evolution comes via the subwoofer – the Q990D's tall, rectangular unit (41 x 22 x 41cm) has been replaced by a more compact 25 x 25 x 25cm cube design in the Q990F. While this new form factor offers welcome placement flexibility, its smooth, rounded aesthetic creates a bit of a visual disconnect with the angular main unit and surrounds, which some perfectionists might find a little off-putting.

Both systems' satellite speakers maintain compact dimensions, and only require power cables, making for a convenient and mess-free setup.

Samsung HW-Q990F vs HW-Q990D: features

(Image credit: Future)

Both systems boast an 11.1.4 channel configuration. The Q990D's main bar houses 15 driversin the form of six elliptical midrange drivers, three forward-firing tweeters, four side-firing speakers, and two up-firing units for height effects. Each surround speaker contains three drivers – one forward-firing, one side-firing, and one up-firing unit.

The Q990F maintains a similar driver arrangement in its main bar and surrounds, but introduces a significant change in its subwoofer design. It features dual 8-inch opposing drivers, which Samsung claims reduces vibration while delivering precise bass down to 32Hz with 300W of power – potentially addressing the occasional distortion issues we noted in our Q990D review.

Samsung's SpaceFit room calibration system is also present in both setups, and works by continuously analysing and adjusting sound output based on room acoustics. The Q990F will also support Samsung's newly announced Eclipsa Audio format, developed with Google, though its real-world benefits remain to be tested.

Wireless connectivity options including Bluetooth, Chromecast and Spotify Connect are present and accounted for in both systems, along with Samsung’s Q-Symphony functionality when paired with compatible Samsung TVs, allowing the soundbar and TV speakers to work together for an even wider soundstage.

Connectivity remains comprehensive across both models too, with HDMI 2.1 inputs supporting advanced gaming features. The Q990D features HDMI 2.1 inputs with support for 4K/120Hz, VRR and ALLM, while the Q990F's exact HDMI specifications and maximum supported refresh rates are yet to be confirmed. Given that some of Samsung's recently announced TVs will support refresh rates up to 165Hz, it will be interesting to see if the newer Q990F will also support higher refresh rates.

Samsung HW-Q990F vs HW-Q990D: sound

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

In our review, the Q990D impressed us with its large, immersive and three-dimensional sound. Its handling of Dolby Atmos content showed particular strength in spatial positioning, creating convincing height effects and precise placement of sounds in three-dimensional space. While its subwoofer occasionally exhibited slight crackling with particularly challenging bass content (notably during the subsonic bass sequences in Blade Runner 2049), it generally maintained good control and rhythm.

Our initial experience with the Q990F suggests promising performance from its redesigned subwoofer in particular, and the bass seemed notably punchy yet controlled in our brief listening session. The system also appears to maintain the excellent surround integration we appreciated in its predecessor, creating an enveloping sound field through the harmonious interaction between the main bar, surrounds, and subwoofer.

The dual opposing driver design in the new sub shows particular promise in reducing unwanted vibration and distortion too – an occasional issue we noted with the Q990D. However, we'll need more extensive testing in our dedicated facilities to fully assess its capabilities across various content types.

(Image credit: Samsung)

Samsung HW-Q990F vs HW-Q990D: early verdict

The Q990D set a high bar as one of our 2024 Award winners, and the Q990F appears to be making thoughtful refinements to an already excellent formula. The new subwoofer design shows particular promise, potentially addressing some of the minor issues we found with its predecessor.

However, we'll need to conduct our full review before making any definitive comparisons or recommendations. Watch this space for updates once we've put the Q990F through its paces in our testing rooms.

