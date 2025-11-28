This budget Dolby Atmos soundbar is available at a whopping discount, saving you more than £100

Now that Black Friday is in full swing, there are plenty of Dolby Atmos soundbars at tempting discounts across a variety of retailers. But the majority will set you back over £100, and the more premium models on the market can still cost more than £2000.

If you are looking for a great soundbar that doesn't cost the earth and can upgrade your home cinema set-up, you're in luck.

The Sharp HT-SB700 is available for just £93 at Amazon, making it the lowest ever price we have seen on this budget bar. Considering its cost and size, this Sharp model provides an impressive sense of scale to give your movie nights extra oomph.

Also looking for a TV at a good price? We've got you covered with our best Black Friday deals hub, only on models we heartily recommend.

Sharp HT-SB700 Dolby Atmos soundbar was £199 now £93 at Amazon (save £106)

The Sharp HT-SB700 is a compact Dolby Atmos soundbar with a 2.0.2 speaker layout. Connectivity stretches to an HDMI eARC socket, optical input and Bluetooth streaming. This punchy-sounding bar creates scale and a decent atmosphere, and is now available with more than £100 off.

Read the full Sharp HT-SB700 review

While this model doesn't reach the same levels of immersion and precision as more pricey Atmos soundbars such as the Sonos Beam (Gen 2), it still surpasses our expectations considering its affordable price tag.

In our Sharp HT-SB700 review we say: “The midrange delivers a mostly full-bodied and rich sound that provides an easy listening experience.”

We also highlight that there is “a decent level of detail present” and note that, “For such a small product, it packs a surprisingly big punch.” Not bad for a soundbar at this price.

As for its Dolby Atmos delivery, we found that: “While its execution of Dolby Atmos is not the most precise, the Sharp HT-SB700 does succeed in delivering some of the atmosphere,” so it by no means disgraces itself here either.

In terms of connectivity, the Sharp model has an HDMI eARC port, an optical digital input as well as Bluetooth capabilities.

Under the hood of the 2.0.2 speaker system, you will find two forward-facing drivers at the front, as well as two up-firers at either end. Its dimensions are 7.2 x 52 x 11cm (hwd) and it weighs just 1.9kg, making it easy to position in front of your TV and move around.

All of that makes it a great choice if you are looking to upgrade your TV's sound while working within a tight budget this Black Friday.