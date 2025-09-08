Sharp announced six new soundbars at IFA 2025, with the company claiming to offer what it describes as the most affordable Dolby Atmos models to date, alongside an ultra-slim design that measures just 3.6cm in height.

The new range spans from the entry-level HT-SB121 at £65, through to the flagship HT-SBW320 at £180, with four of the six models featuring Dolby Atmos and DTS Virtual:X support.

The standout model, the HT-SBW320, combines its ultra-slim profile with neodymium speaker drivers and 360W of power in a 2.1-channel configuration.

Sharp has focused on compact designs that won't obstruct TV viewing, with the ultra-thin HT-SBW320 representing the extreme end of this approach.

All models in the range support HDMI eARC connectivity alongside Bluetooth wireless streaming, optical, and auxiliary inputs.

Another key addition across the range is the new Roku TV Ready feature, which promises to deliver simplified setup when paired with Sharp's Roku TV models.

The system uses an enhanced HDMI CEC protocol to enable single remote control operation, while soundbar settings can be accessed directly through the TV interface rather than requiring separate navigation faff.

(Image credit: Sharp)

The range also includes the existing Sharp Q Soundbar – a 5.1.2 system with wireless rear speakers developed in collaboration with French audio specialists Devialet. This model recently received the EISA Soundbar System 2025–2026 Award.

Sharp's new soundbar lineup includes the 2.0-channel HT-SB121 (120W, £65) and HT-SB145 (150W, £70), the Dolby Atmos-equipped HT-SB304 (180W, £120), and three 2.1-channel models: the HT-SBW121 (240W, £100), HT-SBW310 (330W with Dolby Atmos, £150), and the ultra-slim HT-SBW320 (360W with Dolby Atmos, £180).

All six models will be available from October 2025 (US and Australian details TBC), and we’re reserving judgement until we hear them in person – especially as there’s some existing stiff competition in the form of the superb £99 Sony HT-SF150 and Hisense HS214 2.1 .

Time will tell if Sharp’s bang-to-buck promise bears fruition. Until then, there’s always our list of the best soundbars and best budget soundbars to peruse should you be in the market.

