Save an incredible £880 on Samsung's five-star flagship soundbar

On the hunt for one of the best soundbars? You’re in luck. The Samsung HW-Q990F has plummeted to just £819 at Amazon – a staggering £880 reduction from its £1699 launch price.

This is the lowest price we have seen to date, making this a great opportunity for anyone looking to turbocharge their movie-watching experience with one of the best soundbar systems ever to grace our test rooms.

Samsung Q990F: was £1,699 now £819 at Amazon The Samsung Q990F is a step up from its predecessor and, at this price, is well worth your consideration. With engaging sound and an impressive bass performance, this is one of the best Dolby Atmos soundbars on the market. Five stars

What makes this deal particularly compelling is the Q990F's approach to wireless surround sound.

Unlike its Samsung HW-Q990D predecessor, the Q990F’s redesigned cubic subwoofer delivers rich and powerful bass sounds that are controlled and dynamic – a significant leap forward from the crackle and occasionally unfocused low-end we observed in the Q990D.

The system's 11.1.4 configuration spreads 23 drivers across the main soundbar, wireless rear speakers, and the subwoofer.

The compact cube houses dual 20cm force-cancelling drivers with a claimed 300W power output, yet takes up dramatically less floor space than Samsung's previous tall, narrow subwoofer design.

During our extensive testing, we discovered that Samsung has achieved something remarkable – a wireless system where every component feels tonally matched and acoustically coherent, creating what we termed an authentic “bubble of sound” that rivals dedicated home cinema installations.

The Q990F's Dolby Atmos implementation particularly impressed us, with both DTS:X support and Samsung's new Eclipsa Audio format compatibility.

Height effects are positioned with pinpoint accuracy thanks to upward-firing drivers in both the main bar and surround speakers, while the audio processing ensures seamless channel transitions that feel entirely natural.

Whether you're experiencing the disembodied hologram voices in Blade Runner 2049 or the pulse-pounding dynamics of Civil War's battle sequences, the system delivers an engrossing cinematic experience that justifies its flagship status.

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

Connectivity-wise, it offers twin HDMI 2.1 inputs (including HDMI eARC) that support 4K/120Hz passthrough with HDR10+ and Dolby Vision compatibility, in addition to an optical port.

Music streaming support includes Tidal Connect, Spotify Connect, Apple AirPlay 2, Amazon Music, Deezer, and Roon compatibility for personal libraries.

For Samsung TV owners, Q Symphony synchronisation can also expand the soundstage further by incorporating the TV's built-in speakers – though we find the soundbar's own capabilities usually render this unnecessary.

At this heavily discounted price, the Q990F deal represents exceptional value, delivering seriously impressive bass performance and refined audio processing. If you’re in the market for a premium upgrade, this could be the time to strike.

MORE:

These are the best Dolby Atmos soundbars we have tested

We rate the best surround sound systems

Our picks of the best soundbars for movie fans