When the Sonos Arc Ultra made it into our test room last year, we were suitably impressed by the new flagship Dolby Atmos model calling it, "the best soundbar for most people."

And while it is more expensive than some competitors, that doesn't stop us awarding it the top spot on our best soundbars buying guide.

Fortunately, that price has just got a little more palatable with the Sonos Arc Ultra enjoying its second-ever discount, dropping to just £899 at Amazon.

Save £100 Sonos Arc Ultra: was £999 now £899 at Amazon The five-star Sonos Arc Ultra is as three-dimensional in its delivery as a single bar can be, boasting outstanding clarity, precision and tuneful bass. As a follow-up to the Arc, it had a lot to live up to and it most certainly stepped up to the plate with big upgrades across the board on features and performance.

For the Sonos Arc Ultra, replacing the original Sonos Arc was no mean feat. And while it looks a lot like its predecessor, what it offers is a whole lot more. Rightly so, considering it entered the market as Sonos's flagship Dolby Atmos soundbar.

Starting with its design, the Ultra is slightly less thick than the OG, meaning it's less likely to obstruct the bottom of your TV's image. Plus, the new 'ledge' is a stylish upgrade and the new home to the touch controls.

It continues to prove, as Sonos soundbars have so effectively done, that simplicity is key. You don't need a remote or display to control the Ultra, you just connect it to your TV via HDMI eARC and it becomes your TV's speakers.

And while a lack of dedicated HDMI inputs and DTS:X support will bother some people, for others it won't be an issue.

Crucially, the sound quality of the Arc Ultra is superb. Delivery is clean, precise, spacious and three-dimensional, and upgrades in the bass make for a deep, tuneful and expressive offering.

And that's thanks in part to the 15 Class D amplifiers powering 14 drivers that are all Sonos-engineered. There are also seven tweeters, six midrange woofers, and a 'Sound Motion' woofer, and it's the last of those that we need to talk about.

'Sound Motion' is markedly different to a typical speaker driver, which Sonos claims means the Ultra can produce 'double the bass' of its predecessor. In testing, it certainly sounds significantly punchier and more tuneful.

With all that in mind, any discount on the Arc Ultra is worth talking about, especially when it's £100 off at Amazon.

But hurry, at the time of writing, there was 'only 9 left in stock' of the White model...

