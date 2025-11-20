Black Friday kicks off with the Sonos Arc Ultra at its lowest ever price
Amazon means business as they start Black Friday proceedings
It's official: Amazon has kicked off their Black Friday sale today (a Thursday?). And they've started the deals with a doozy.
The Award-winning Sonos Arc Ultra has just crashed to its lowest ever price, with the soundbar available for £799 at Amazon. That's a whopping £200 off the original launch price.
Sonos has a rich pedigree when it comes to soundbars and the Dolby Atmos-enabled Sonos Arc Ultra is no different, storming its way into our best soundbar recommendations as the best soundbar for most people.
Definitely a deal to be considered!
The Sonos Arc Ultra is a phenomenal soundbar, with clean, precise and spacious three-dimensional sound, deep and expressive bass and terrific detail. It's the soundbar we'd recommend to most people, and with £200 off, it's an excellent Black Friday deal.<p><strong>Deal also at <a href="https://richer-sounds-plc-affiliate-programme.pxf.io/c/221109/438189/7783?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.richersounds.com%2Fsonos-arc-ultra-black%2F%3Futm_source%3Demailmarketing%26utm_medium%3Demail%26utm_campaign%3D20251120__streaming__active%26utm_content%3D2025-11-20">Richer Sounds
As the name suggests, the Sonos Arc Ultra replaces the Sonos Arc as the company's flagship Dolby Atmos soundbar. This is no mean feat, considering that the original Sonos Arc was a multi-year Award-winner we'd still recommend today.
However, the Arc Ultra has managed to incorporate several new improvements to make it the go-to soundbar from the audio giant. First up is the design, with the Arc Ultra being smaller and lighter than its predecessor, making it easier for wall mounting and home cinema placement.
The Arc Ultra also boasts a 9.1.4 channel configuration, as well as a 'Sound Motion' speaker that Sonos claims can double the bass output of the original Arc.
All of which makes for a sound that is definitely punchier and more tuneful.
"Perhaps contrary to expectations, it’s not vastly bassier than the original Arc, but its low end is significantly more controlled, tuneful and better defined," our Sonos Arc Ultra review reads. "And that’s just the start of the improvements. It really is quite amazing how much more crisp, spacious, precise and detailed the Ultra sounds."
In terms of connectivity, there's Wi-Fi and Bluetooth support as well as an HDMI eARC output to easily connect to your TV, where it will become your TV's speakers with no need for a remote. We would have liked to have seen a few more HDMI sockets, but that won't be a huge issue for most people.
Ever since it graced our test rooms last year, the Sonos Arc Ultra has been one of the soundbars to beat for an immersive, single unit Dolby Atmos experience. It was a great product at its launch price – but with £200 off at Amazon, the Sonos Arc Ultra comes highly recommended.
MORE:
How to avoid bad hi-fi and home cinema deals this Black Friday – top tips and tricks from our review team
Black Friday home cinema deals live: our experts’ picks of the best savings on TVs, Dolby Atmos soundbar, projectors and more
Black Friday 2025 hi-fi deals live: our audio experts picks of the top savings on speakers, headphones, vinyl and more
Black Friday quick links
- Amazon: browse all of today's best deals
- B&W speakers: save £200
- Bluetooth speaker: 48% off five-star JBL
- Bose QC Ultra Earbuds: save £100
- Bravia 8 TV: save 34% on 55in Sony TV
- Denon AV receiver: save £500
- Dolby Atmos soundbar: down to £299
- ELAC Debut 2: five-star speakers now £199
- Headphones: Sennheiser Momentum 4 now £169
- John Lewis: £500 off LG and Sony OLED TVs
- Richer Sounds: browse Black Friday deals
- Sevenoaks: £150 off Award-winning speakers
- TVs, movies, home cinema: browse the best deals
The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox.
Daniel Furn is a staff writer at What Hi-Fi? focused on all things deal-related. He studied Magazine Journalism at the University of Sheffield before working as a freelance journalist covering film, TV, gaming, and consumer tech. Outside of work, he can be found travelling far-flung corners of the globe, playing badminton, and watching the latest streaming sensation (in 4K HDR, of course).
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.