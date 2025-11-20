It's official: Amazon has kicked off their Black Friday sale today (a Thursday?). And they've started the deals with a doozy.

The Award-winning Sonos Arc Ultra has just crashed to its lowest ever price, with the soundbar available for £799 at Amazon. That's a whopping £200 off the original launch price.

Sonos has a rich pedigree when it comes to soundbars and the Dolby Atmos-enabled Sonos Arc Ultra is no different, storming its way into our best soundbar recommendations as the best soundbar for most people.

Definitely a deal to be considered!

As the name suggests, the Sonos Arc Ultra replaces the Sonos Arc as the company's flagship Dolby Atmos soundbar. This is no mean feat, considering that the original Sonos Arc was a multi-year Award-winner we'd still recommend today.

However, the Arc Ultra has managed to incorporate several new improvements to make it the go-to soundbar from the audio giant. First up is the design, with the Arc Ultra being smaller and lighter than its predecessor, making it easier for wall mounting and home cinema placement.

The Arc Ultra also boasts a 9.1.4 channel configuration, as well as a 'Sound Motion' speaker that Sonos claims can double the bass output of the original Arc.

All of which makes for a sound that is definitely punchier and more tuneful.

"Perhaps contrary to expectations, it’s not vastly bassier than the original Arc, but its low end is significantly more controlled, tuneful and better defined," our Sonos Arc Ultra review reads. "And that’s just the start of the improvements. It really is quite amazing how much more crisp, spacious, precise and detailed the Ultra sounds."

In terms of connectivity, there's Wi-Fi and Bluetooth support as well as an HDMI eARC output to easily connect to your TV, where it will become your TV's speakers with no need for a remote. We would have liked to have seen a few more HDMI sockets, but that won't be a huge issue for most people.

Ever since it graced our test rooms last year, the Sonos Arc Ultra has been one of the soundbars to beat for an immersive, single unit Dolby Atmos experience. It was a great product at its launch price – but with £200 off at Amazon, the Sonos Arc Ultra comes highly recommended.

