The Anker Nebula Mars 3 Air is one of our the best outdoor projectors and holds the top spot for being the best wireless model we've ever tested.

And right now, it's dropped to just £400 at Amazon, which is the lowest price we've ever seen it and a lovely £150 saving.

But hurry, it's only a limited time deal. Unfortunately, we have no idea how long it'll hang around, but it certainly won't be for long.

The Anker Nebula Mars 3 Air is an entirely self-contained projector, meaning its got a built-in battery, speakers and wi-fi. All you have to do is set it up (very easily), fire it up, and you're good to go.

It'll even automatically adjust the picture to make sure everything looks as it should. So, whipping out this ultra-portable projector when the urge for a movie night hits is as easy as can be.

And you'll get an impressive picture without too much hassle. Everything is sharp and detailed, with convincing colours and generally decent black levels.

Its maximum picture size is a massive 150 inches, but we found that this full size lost some of its brightness during testing. Instead, we opted for an image size of between 70 and 90 inches to get us the best balance of brightness and scale.

And we were also really struck by how sharp and detailed everything looks. That's, in part, thanks to the LED-lit DLP with a claimed peak brightness of 400 ANSI Lumens.

For sound, the Mars 3 Air has built-in speakers that we said were "pretty potent ones by portable projector standards, in that they're capable of delivering Dolby Audio with 2 x 8W of power".

And while we wished, ideally, that the Mars 3 Air's sound would push a bit louder, and its bass would join the rest of the soundstage in escaping fairly freely from the projector's bodywork, we conceded that these were "fairly small complaints that don't stop the Mars 3 Air from being a surprisingly satisfying all-in-one AV solution".

And its portability and convenience are definitely worth shouting about. With a built-in Google TV operating system that's packed with all the popular video streaming apps, including Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV+ and Disney+, you can easily watch your favourite shows and movies.

Plus, there's an HDMI input, a USB port and Bluetooth for connecting other sources all onboard.

One important feature of a truly portable projector is its battery life. And for the Mars 3 Air, you're looking at 2.5 hours of mains-free movie playback (depending on how bright you set your picture and how loud you run your speakers).

All this for £400 at Amazon? That's a £150 saving you really don't want to miss. So, you'll have to be quick if you want to catch this limited time deal.

MORE:

Read our Anker Nebula Mars 3 Air review

And these are the best portable projectors you can currently buy

You might also want one of the best soundbars to go with it