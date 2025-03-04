Move over OLED: TCL just overtook LG in the premium TV market

TCL has overtaken LG in premium TV sales, becoming the second-largest seller in that market according to new market analysis.

This is according to data from Counterpoint Research via Flatpanels, which also suggests that companies Hisense and TCL are catching up with LG in terms of global TV shipments though Samsung was still at the front of the pack at the end of last year.

Despite the global TV market growing by only two per cent in the last quarter of 2024, sales of premium TVs increased by 51 per cent.

Counterpoint Research says that the Chinese brands such as Hisense and TCL “intensified their attacks on the premium market, which is expected to show high growth.” It adds that Samsung's market share fell to 29 per cent.

The definition of premium TVs is getting a little murkier, as QLED and mini LED TVs are being sold as mid-range models. However, Counterpoint included QD-Mini LED, LCD 8K, QD-OLED, WOLED and Micro LED TVs in its premium TV models listing.

TCL's premium models have impressed in our testing rooms, with the 85C805K snagging a What Hi-Fi? Award for its impressive brightness and ridiculously good value. Most recently we reviewed the 65-inch C855K which we gave a four-star rating, so it will be intriguing to see how the brand fares against its competitors in 2025.

LG has also produced some stand-out premium TVs in the last year, though, with the LG C4 getting a five-star review due to its vibrant yet natural picture quality and surprisingly good audio performance for a TV. The G4 also received a five-star rating, and we loved its seamless motion handling as well as its stellar gaming features.

With the C5 and G5 set to be released this year, we will be waiting on tenterhooks to see whether LG can reclaim its spot in the market.

Robyn Quick
Robyn Quick

Robyn Quick is a Staff Writer for What Hi Fi?. After graduating from Cardiff University with a postgraduate degree in magazine journalism, they have worked for a variety of film and culture publications. In their spare time, Robyn can be found playing board games too competitively, going on cinema trips and learning muay thai.

