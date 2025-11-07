Good cheap TVs are hard to find, which is why the 50-inch TCL C6KS is one of an elite group of budget sets we actively recommend.

After all, it's one of the best Mini LED TVs on the market. We've even recently given it a What Hi-Fi? Award, with it affordable price and punchy performance proving it to be a cut above rivals.

And right now, it can be yours for just £388 at Amazon. Sure, it's only a little over £30 off, but considering we thought it was a very decent price before the discount, any extra saving is a bonus – especially when it comes before the Black Friday sales.

Save £31 TCL 50C6KS: was £419 now £388 at Amazon The 50-inch TCL C6KS is the best Mini LED TV for most people and it's also one of 2025's biggest bargains. Boasting excellent brightness and contrast, comprehensive HDR support, as well as being outstanding value for money, we wouldn't turn our noses up at an extra £30 off.

Is the 50-inch TCL C6KS perfect? No, but trust us when we tell you that we don't see good TVs this cheap very often. And with such a great price, it's easy to forgive some of its foibles.

As one of our newest What Hi-Fi? Award winners for 2025, this excellent budget Mini LED TV caused quite a stir in our viewing rooms when we first got our hands on it – seriously over-performing for its money.

Yes, there's a slight issue with its motion handling, which over-smooths some movements, especially when playing movies. And if you're looking to game, there's no HDMI 2.1 inputs, meaning it'll only run at 4K/60Hz and not 4K/120Hz.

But, what it somewhat lacks in these areas, it definitely makes up for with a number of perks, chief of which is its Mini LED panel. And visually, it provides the best picture quality we've seen on a set anywhere near this price this year, making it an easy recommendation for buyers on a budget.

Sonically, at this price level, we were happy to find it supports both Dolby Atmos and DTS Virtual X playback, delivering these premium audio formats with more volume and power than expected. In fact, its sound is extremely detailed.

All-in-all, our expert testers reached this verdict: "TCL’s latest ultra-affordable TV is even better than its specs suggest and fixes pretty much everything that was wrong with its predecessor. The price seems like it must be too good to be true – but it isn’t."

And how about an extra £30 off at Amazon before Black Friday? Don't mind if we do.

