Target CL470 review

It might look ungainly and a bit cheap, but there's no denying that the Target CL470 is a brilliant performer at this price Tested at £299.00

Our Verdict

It might look ungainly and cheap, but this Target's a gem when it comes to performance

For

  • Clear treble
  • punchy bass
  • fast timing

Against

  • Cheap looks

This rack is big and bulky and the rosewood finish looks, to our eyes, a little cheap. Still, it feels built to last and comes complete with integrated cable management.

And this Target has an ace up its sleeve: simple sonic ability.

Our reference system sounds superb sat atop this rack, with sweet, clear treble frequencies, punchy basslines and cohesive, fast, expertly timed delivery.

For pure performance, this is a winner at the price.

