Apple Music Classical lands on the web – but there's bad news for Mac users

Debussy on your desktop

Apple Music Classical
Apple Music Classical is coming to your desktop; but there's a catch. The spin-off music service for classical music lovers was launched back in March of 2023 and has been available to current Apple Music subscribers at no additional cost, running parallel with the mainline service but with its own, distinct mobile app.

So what's that catch? While the app can now be accessed on PC desktops, Apple Music Classical isn't coming to Macs; at least not yet. That seems like an odd decision considering that Macs and Apple should go together like Timothée Chalamet and having lovely hair.

Apple Music Classical grants access to what the Californian mega-brand describes as the "world’s largest classical music catalogue", offering more than five million tracks from the likes of Beethoven, Brahms and Berlioz and boasting thousands of exclusive albums and recordings. We've tried Apple Music Classical ourselves, praising the platform's bulging catalogue, informative nature and easy-to-handle interface.

Apple Music Classical on iOS

According to Anjali Malhotra, Apple Music Classical's Global Director: “Apple Music Classical continues to innovate and expand on its mission to bring great musicians and their recordings to music lovers around the world all in one app. Now that the app is available on the web, Apple Music Classical’s catalogue of over 5 million tracks and 50 million data points are now available for those who primarily use their desktops to listen to music.”

To mark the app coming to web browsers, Franz Welser-Möst and the Cleveland Orchestra’s new recording of Julius Eastman’s Symphony No.2 and Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No.2 will be available exclusively on the platform for six weeks.

It's all great news for PC users, then, but a frustrating omission for Mac fans. Maybe Apple Music Classical will be added to all desktops later down the line, but for now, Mac fans will have to settle for mobile access to get their fix of Fauré.

Harry McKerrell
Harry McKerrell
Senior staff writer

Harry McKerrell is a senior staff writer at What Hi-Fi?. During his time at the publication, he has written countless news stories alongside features, advice and reviews of products ranging from floorstanding speakers and music streamers to over-ear headphones, wireless earbuds and portable DACs. He has covered launches from hi-fi and consumer tech brands, and major industry events including IFA, High End Munich and, of course, the Bristol Hi-Fi Show. When not at work he can be found playing hockey, practising the piano or trying to pet strangers' dogs.

