Looking for one of the hottest speakers in town? You're in for a treat. Delighting us with its all-around performance and second-to-none build quality, the JBL Xtreme 4 is one of the best outdoor speakers we've had the pleasure of testing.

And right now, it's down to just £229 at Peter Tyson. A small caveat: this discount is available only on the Camo model.

Fear not, if you're set on the Black or Blue model, you can pick them up for £249 at Currys. It's £20 more, but still a decent saving. If you're after the full £100 discount though, Camo is the way to go.

The JBL Xtreme 4 is the winner of back-to-back What Hi-Fi? Awards, which should be a clear sign that we're quite the fan of this robust Bluetooth speaker.

The all-around credentials of JBL's Xtreme 4 makes it almost impossible not to recommend. And at this discounted price, it's hard to find better.

The Xtreme 4 is the Xtreme 3, but (how to put this?) more extreme… It's roughly the same design we have come to know and love from JBL, robust and rugged, but with some tweaks that are worth talking about.

Take the 24 hours of battery life (compared with the Xtreme 3's 15 hours), or the option to stretch that even further, to 30 hours, thanks to the new Playtime Boost feature. Plus, the AI Sound Boost is another new feature on the Xtreme 4. This always-on technology is there to help the speaker maintain sound quality at loud volumes and prevent distortion

As far as new features go, though, Auracast is the big one. It allows users to pair two Xtreme 4s together in stereo, or to connect multiple compatible JBL speakers in a chain.

And it sounds great. In our review, our expert testers say: “For such a chunky speaker, it produces a fantastically refined sound. It produces a wonderfully clear and consistent sound across tracks: low frequencies are poised and punchy but don’t lack weight, [whereas] highs are crisp enough so they don’t feel rolled off.”

If you're looking to secure yourself an outstanding Bluetooth speaker from JBL, the Xtreme 4 is a great option – especially now its price has dropped to just £229 at Peter Tyson.

