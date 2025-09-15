I'll cut to the chase. The JBL Charge 6 is currently retailing at £159, while the slightly older JBL Charge 5 can now be snapped up for just £93 at Amazon.

Both are five-star performers, but if it's mainly price that you care about, the decision between the two is a bit of a no-brainer.

The Charge 5 spent a long time in our guide to the best Bluetooth speakers and was a What Hi-Fi? Awards winner last year. It might have been superseded, but it's no slouch.

We love that it serves up detailed on-the-go sound while still being beautifully portable and incredibly rugged. With eight of the nine colours discounted, you've got plenty of options to choose from.

Save £67 JBL Charge 5: was £160 now £93 at Amazon In terms of rugged and portable speakers at an affordable price, it doesn't get much better than the Charge 5. Not only did we rate it a full five stars, but now that the Charge 6 has been released, you can pick up the predecessor for well under £100. For the money, you'll get a clear, open soundstage and supreme build quality. And a choice of eight colours.

The JBL Charge 5 hails from a victorious and dominant product line, and while it's been toppled off the top spot of our best Bluetooth speakers list for the first time in four years by the JBL Charge 6, it's still one of our favourite portable speakers of recent times.

The Charge 5 remains an Award-winning speaker and right now you can pick one up for a seriously impressive price of just £93 at Amazon, making it a worthy pick against the much more expensive Charge 6 (£170 RRP).

This speaker has a lot to offer, especially if you're looking for something that can handle being outdoors. That's thanks to its IP67 rating, which means it can tackle rugged conditions, including water and dust.

An impressive 20 hours of battery life from a single charge also makes it ideal for taking out and about, whether to the park or on holiday.

Plus, if you're wanting to bring the party indoors and outdoors, you can link up to 100 other PartyBoost-enabled speakers in stereo mode, deployed via the JBL Portable app. Or even just a couple, which is perhaps more realistic for most of us.

In our review, we said, "Anyone looking for substantial on-the-go sound from something roughly the weight and size of a bottle of wine should take note." And we stand by that.

Yes, the JBL Charge 6 is on the market now, but it'll cost you a fair bit extra. Whereas this What Hi-Fi? Award winner is currently a bit of a bargain.

