Our best Bluetooth speakers list is full of excellent models that come in all shapes, sizes and prices. But, holding the top spot since its debut is the five-star JBL Charge 6.

And right now, it's just £157 at Amazon. That's the lowest-ever price we've seen for this excellent performer, though it's only in White.

Fortunately, if you've got your heart set on the Black, it'll only set you back another couple of quid at either Amazon or Peter Tyson.

If you want to secure the biggest saving, you'll have to be quick. At time of writing, there were 'only 6 left in stock'.

JBL Charge 6: was £170 now £157 at Amazon The JBL Charge 6 is another five-star entry from the brand and leads the pack for the best Bluetooth speakers on the market right now. It's got powerful, punchy sound, a great portable design and is an overall superb portable speaker at a truly affordable price. And now, it's even more affordable with £13 off.

When we got our hands on the JBL Charge 6 for a full review, we called it "infectiously energetic" and awarded it a well-deserved five-stars.

Knocking its predecessor, the Charge 5, off of the top spot in our best Bluetooth speakers list was a pretty big deal. But, wowing us not only with the quality of its sound, but also the longevity it continues to display made it an easy choice.

The wine bottle-sized speaker is a bit of a stalwart in the Bluetooth speaker scene, and having a sixth-generation should be a clear sign of that.

This time round though, it's an even more waterproof, dustproof and drop-proof model boasting an IP68 rating, beefier bumper guards and even a handy carry-handle for portability.

Upping the audio is the obvious move for a successor of an already well-established line-up and the Charge 6 does this with a 20m tweeter and a newly developed woofer.

Plus, the 'AI Sound Boost' analyses the speaker's sound in real time to optimise its output and ensure you're getting the punchiest and most powerful sound, no matter where you are.

And it's packed out with even more tech, and set to impress with Auracast audio sharing and 24-bit/96kHz lossless audio via USB-C.

With any portable speaker, an important feature is its battery life and the Charge 6 boasts 24 hours of juice, plus an additional four with Playtime Boost enabled.

True to its name, the Charge 6 can also charge your smartphone or portable device, utilising that juice for much more than music.

And all this led us to say in our full review: "Its portable credentials have been bolstered; there are useful new design tweaks; and the sound is clearer, more detailed, powerful and punchy. It’s hugely fun to listen to, and we can highly recommend it."

One of the Charge 6's biggest rivals is the Bose SoundLink Plus, but when it comes to price (and even quality), there's no comparison.

Bose's model will set you back £230 at most places and with the Charge 6 at its lowest-ever price, just £157 at Amazon, it feels like a bit of a no-brainer.

