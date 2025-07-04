Nab £100 off this five-star Bose Bluetooth speaker and get your summer sounding super
The SoundLink Max falls from £399 to £300
Summer's here, meaning it's time to get outside with your best Bluetooth speaker and soak up the sunshine. What's that? You don't have a Bluetooth speaker? Well, maybe we can fix that.
The five-star Bose SoundLink Max was one of our favourite portable speakers of 2024, a supremely entertaining portable unit with the sonic chops to give the JBL Xtreme 4 a run for its money. We saw the Max this far at the start of the year, and it's fallen once again to its joint-lowest price of just £299 at Currys and other retailers.
Best Bose Bluetooth speaker deal
Bose SoundLink Max was £399 now £299 at Currys (save £100)
This is how to get your summer started. Bose's SoundLink Max is a hugely enjoyable listen, a burly portable speaker that fires out an engaging, dynamic and assertive sound that will fill rooms of almost any size with lovely sonic goodness. £100 off the original price is not to be ignored.
Deal also at Amazon, John Lewis and Argos
We wouldn't blame you if the Bose SoundLink Max caught your eye last year, as it certainly caught ours. The speaker comes from decent stock, and when you add in its striking 'Max' monicker, impressive spec sheet and robust design, we can see why your eyes might be lighting up.
We loved the SoundLink Max when we tested it last summer, praising its entertaining, full-bodied sound that melds a meaty, weighty sonic foundation with a zippy, enthusiastic zest. For delivering fun and force from a decently sized unit, the Bose easily earns its five-star plaudits.
It's a well-rounded performer in other regards, too. The burly speaker's battery life clocks in at a claimed 20 hours, though you might find that this varies slightly depending on how you use it, while an IP67 rating means the SoundLink Max is water and dust-proof.
This is a speaker that doesn't cut too many corners, with aptX Adaptive Bluetooth codec support and Google Fast Pair (for Android users) only sweetening the deal.
What's most impressive about this discount is how low the Bose has fallen, and to see it plummet by £100 is a serious matter. Check it out at Currys and beat the Prime Day crowds.
MORE:
These are the best Bluetooth speaker deals in the UK
Check out our list of the best Bluetooth speakers now
Amazon Prime Day dates are official – here are the AV brands getting involved
The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox.
Harry McKerrell is a senior staff writer at What Hi-Fi?. During his time at the publication, he has written countless news stories alongside features, advice and reviews of products ranging from floorstanding speakers and music streamers to over-ear headphones, wireless earbuds and portable DACs. He has covered launches from hi-fi and consumer tech brands, and major industry events including IFA, High End Munich and, of course, the Bristol Hi-Fi Show. When not at work he can be found playing hockey, practising the piano or trying to pet strangers' dogs.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.