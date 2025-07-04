Nab £100 off this five-star Bose Bluetooth speaker and get your summer sounding super

Summer's here, meaning it's time to get outside with your best Bluetooth speaker and soak up the sunshine. What's that? You don't have a Bluetooth speaker? Well, maybe we can fix that.

The five-star Bose SoundLink Max was one of our favourite portable speakers of 2024, a supremely entertaining portable unit with the sonic chops to give the JBL Xtreme 4 a run for its money. We saw the Max this far at the start of the year, and it's fallen once again to its joint-lowest price of just £299 at Currys and other retailers.

Best Bose Bluetooth speaker deal

We wouldn't blame you if the Bose SoundLink Max caught your eye last year, as it certainly caught ours. The speaker comes from decent stock, and when you add in its striking 'Max' monicker, impressive spec sheet and robust design, we can see why your eyes might be lighting up.

We loved the SoundLink Max when we tested it last summer, praising its entertaining, full-bodied sound that melds a meaty, weighty sonic foundation with a zippy, enthusiastic zest. For delivering fun and force from a decently sized unit, the Bose easily earns its five-star plaudits.

It's a well-rounded performer in other regards, too. The burly speaker's battery life clocks in at a claimed 20 hours, though you might find that this varies slightly depending on how you use it, while an IP67 rating means the SoundLink Max is water and dust-proof.

This is a speaker that doesn't cut too many corners, with aptX Adaptive Bluetooth codec support and Google Fast Pair (for Android users) only sweetening the deal.

What's most impressive about this discount is how low the Bose has fallen, and to see it plummet by £100 is a serious matter. Check it out at Currys and beat the Prime Day crowds.

