The Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1 (2nd Gen) is one of the weightiest and most refined little speakers we have heard. And right now, it can be yours for just £169 at Peter Tyson – as long as you get the one in Black.

It's not quite the best price we've ever seen – it dropped to £147 during last year's Prime Day sales – but it's still a hefty discount on one of the best Bluetooth speakers around, at £90 off.

And, if you have your heart set on the very latest version and have the budget to stretch, the Beosound A1 (3rd Gen) is currently boasting £30 off, down to £269 at Peter Tyson. We do really rate the 2nd Gen, though, and awarded it a full five-stars in our review, over the 3rd Gen's four.

The five-star Beosound A1 (2nd Gen) is an eye-catchingly stylish speaker packed with performance.

And while the Beosound A1 (3rd Gen) model is now on the market, if you're looking for Alexa integration and a much lower price tag, the second-generation model is a serious recommendation, especially with this added discount.

With tough competition on the market for small portable speakers, from JBL to Tribit, B&O offers something a little different, prioritising luxury, style and a bit of personality from its electronics.

Not only is the Beosound A1 one of the weightiest and most refined little speakers we have heard, but it's also packed out with impressive specification.

As well as Bluetooth 5.1 with AAC, there is support for Qualcomm's aptX Adaptive Bluetooth codec giving high-quality streaming along with a three-microphone array for clear voice-assistant operation and hands-free calls.

And it sounds great. As we said in our full review: “Bang & Olufsen has succeeded in maintaining its trademark sound profile in this diminutive and affordable proposition – no small feat considering Bluetooth speakers of this size and price can easily come off heavy through the mids and harsh in the treble in an effort to offer volume and clout.”

Throw in an impressive 18-hour battery life, stretching to 48 hours when listened to at more conservative volumes, and finish it off with its classy, well-made design profile and you've got a lot to love.

And just £169 at Peter Tyson is a seriously nice price for a speaker that delivers a pleasingly comfortable yet authoritative performance that you should be happy listening to all day.

