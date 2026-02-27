The Audio Pro C10 Mk II comes from a distinguished lineage.

It is the successor to the multiple Award-winning Audio Pro C10, and now this Mk II model has also won multiple What Hi-Fi? Awards for its comprehensive streaming options and smart functionality.

Better yet, this decorated wireless speaker is now back to its lowest ever price. You can get the Audio Pro C10 MkII for £259 at Amazon now.

That's a solid £100 off the testing price!

It's worth mentioning that a newer model, the Audio Pro C20 W, was released last year and is our current Award winner. However, at the time of writing, the C20 W will set you back £449, so the Mark II is a very tempting proposition if you're after value.

Despite its relative age – the Audio Pro Addon C10 MkII was released in 2021 – we still recommend it as one of the best wireless speakers at this price point.

The Swiss Army Knife of a speaker has three options for multi-room streaming: AirPlay 2 via Apple devices, Google Cast-compatible speakers via built-in Chromecast, and other Audio Pro wireless speakers via Audio Pro's own dedicated app.

File support is comprehensive also, with the C10 MkII supporting Apple Lossless, MP3, WMA, AAC and FLAC files.

An updated bass port, among other changes, results in grippier bass and an improved hi-fidelity performance compared with the original Addon C10, even if it loses, slightly, a sense of fun.

"Throughout our listening session, we notice sonic gains through the low end afforded by the updated bass-port design, especially during grime tracks such as Stormzy’s Vossy Bop," our Audio Pro Addon C10 MkII review reads.

“Bass is marginally cleaner and tighter on the new model and the performance is a touch more expansive too, particularly through the lower registers. We hear layered bass notes, such as the bluesy keys in Stormzy’s Lesson, in isolation and with an extra ounce of precision.”

If your budget doesn't quite stretch to the newer C20 W model, then the Audio Pro Addon C10 MkII still holds up as the best wireless speaker at this price point. With nearly 30 per cent off at Amazon, the C10 Mk II would be a very smart choice to get a lot of versatility from one low price.

