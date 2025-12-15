On the hunt for an affordable hi-fi speaker system that's sonically superb? The KEF LSX II LT may be compact in size, but it's an Award-winning performer we're always happy to recommend.

And we're even happier to say you can currently pick it up for its lowest-ever price, just £699 at Sevenoaks Sound & Vision – but, fair warning, it's selling out fast!

This price has been snatched up across many retailers, but you can still grab it in Sage Green, while stocks last. Or, if you're happy to wait, you can preorder it in Graphite Grey or Stone White from Richer Sounds at this great price.

The five-star KEF LSX II LT can bring an awful lot to your home set-up. As well as being a compact, desktop size that slots right in, it's also more than capable of a cohesive, effortlessly-balanced performance, and full, well-formed bass.

It's a slimmed-down, affordable version of the KEF LSX II wireless speaker system, which costs £1199 (£500 more than the LT sale price). And, if you're still weighing up whether the extra money is worth it, you can always check out our KEF LSX II vs KEF LSX II LT comparison.

If affordability is high on your priority list and you don't mind losing a few connectivity options and features, namely the wireless link between speakers, aux input and a few colour options, the KEF LSX II LT is a great choice.

After all, you'll still get the signature KEF crisp and bassy sound, with plenty of punch and a great sense of drive. And they're true active speakers with a Class D power amplifier dedicated to each drive unit.

And, despite being the cheaper model, you'll also have access to plenty of features including a USB-C port, HDMI ARC port, an optical input and a subwoofer output to help create your system.

The LSX II LT also uses KEF's all-encompassing streaming platform, offering connectivity via Apple AirPlay 2, Google Chromecast, Bluetooth 5.0, Amazon Music, Deezer, Qobuz, Spotify Connect, Tidal Connect and internet radio.

Design-wise, the LSX II LT is also pretty much indistinguishable from the standard LSX II in terms of the speakers' compact size and shape.

Yes, the lower price means fewer features than the LSX II, but for just £699 at Sevenoaks Sound & Vision, it's hard to argue with a price like that.

