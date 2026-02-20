The best floorstanding speakers are not cheap, but they deliver room-filling sound in ways that most bookshelf speakers can't manage.

One of our favourites is the four-star Bowers & Wilkins 603 S3, which is fortunately discounted down to £1,499 at Richer Sounds. That's lower than it's ever been, even during Black Friday sales.

Better still, for a limited time only, you can get a QED XT25 2m terminated pair of cables (worth £79) included free of charge! The free cables will be added automatically at the checkout.

With this discount and a freebie thrown in, there's no better time to upgrade your sound system.

The 603 S3 are the largest and most expensive speakers in Bowers & Wilkins' 600 series and are also recommended by us as the best Bowers & Wilkins floorstanders we've tested recently.

The 603 S3 use a 25mm titanium dome tweeter, B&W’s custom 15cm Continuum midrange cone, and a pair of 16.5cm paper bass drivers.

Tech has also trickled down from the more expensive 700 series, including a more powerful motor assembly for the midrange driver, which utilises a special type of foam to suppress vibrations in pursuit of a purer, clearer sound.

Be warned that the 603 S3 are sizeable towers, measuring 102cm in height, but they're ideal for anyone with ample space who wants an eye-catching speaker set-up.

Luckily, the 603 S3's sound lives up to its size. As we said in our Bowers & Wilkins 603 S3 review: "There’s fullness and weight (to the music), with lots of drive and power that will please anyone looking for their music to enjoy a whole load of weight and muscle."

During testing, the speakers brought out detail and nuance while also adding clarity, focus and robust bass. They also showed an admirable knack for control and authority.

If you're on the lookout for large speakers and substantial sound, consider the 603 S3, available with £500 off at Richer Sounds.

MORE:

These are the best floorstanding speakers you can buy

How to choose the right speakers and get the best sound

Building a hi-fi system? Here's the secret to matching the right components