£30 is cheap for any pair of headphones, so it’s a pretty unbelievable price for a pair of Bluetooth on-ears with full controls for your smartphone.

True, the Slick Distributions SD50s have sonic flaws in the form of little muddiness in the bass and some vocal muffling.

But they’re still very listenable, and given the price and features that’s an achievement all of its own.

