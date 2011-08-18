We’ve been told that the Sennheiser CX 280s are the replacements for the excellent Award-winning CX 300-IIs, but this MM 70i pair seems much more like them.



They’re significantly more expensive than the 300s, but at least a portion of that extra cash can be put down to the three-button remote-and-mic unit, which is placed on the cable near your chin.



They sound good, too. There’s impressive balance and detail, plus a weighty, but not overbearing bottom-end.



The only problem is that they’re not quite as thumping or dynamic as they might be, which leaves the usually rather primal drumming of The Jezabels’ Dark Storm with a little less impact.



Still, they’re never harsh and always clear, so those looking to upgrade from CX 300-IIs to a pair that's designed for smartphones won’t be disappointed.



See all our headphone Best Buys



Follow whathifi on Twitter



Join whathifi on Facebook