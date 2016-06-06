Sevenoaks Sound and Vision’s Loughton store has been given one helluva present for its tenth anniversary: a complete makeover, and a special event to mark its double-digit milestone.

The event, which takes place on Saturday 11th June, will feature incredible offers on the latest home-entertainment tech, some great prizes, exclusive demonstrations and more. And because it’s a birthday party, you’ll get a goodie-bag to take away. Of course.

Here’s what’s up for grabs on the prize table…

• NAD D 3020 amplifier/DAC

• PSB M4U 4 in-ear headphones

• Naim Mu-so Qb wireless speaker

• Sonos Play:1 wireless speaker

• Sony UHP-H1 Blu-ray player

• Yamaha ISX-80 wireless speaker

… and you can demo products from Naim, NAD, Sony, Sonos, Bluesound, Yamaha and more – just collar one of the in-store experts.

It’s an open-door event, too – so consider this your invitation, and don’t worry about RSVPing. Just don’t forget to wish the shop a happy birthday, or you’ll hurt its feelings.

For more information, visit www.sevenoakssoundandvision.co.uk.