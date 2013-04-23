YouView has released a software update for both the Humax and BT YouView box, which will fix a number of key bugs and introduce new features.

The YouView update will be rolling out automatically from today over the next two weeks, and will come to the YouView TalkTalk box shortly after.

The new YouView features are:

– An enhancement to searching for programmes that are on now and next

– Search suggestions will return results matching the exact search term used

– Channel filters in the guide

– Choose from a range of filters in the guide and apply these to easily get to the type of viewing that interests you

The software update also fixes a number of YouView problems:

– Subtitles appearing ahead of time during playback of recorded programmes

– The fast-forward/rewind/skip buttons getting stuck during live TV and recorded programmes

– "Sorry that's not working” is displayed when attempting to set a recording through the guide

– Audio crackling on live TV and on demand programmes

– A black screen is displayed when exiting the CBeebies Tubes game by pressing the yellow button

– Network error or loss of connectivity whilst seeking within an on demand programme causes the box to become unresponsive

– Loading a player from the on demand section can result in a YVM-105 error message and the Player fails to load

– Connecting your YouView box to your mobile device fails because no code is displayed

– A small number of images not appearing in search results

You can check if you have the latest version by pressing the YouView button on your remote control, navigate to Settings > System Information > Software Versions.

If you have had the update you will see the following:

Manufacturer Software: 12.7.0

Component Software: 1.4.10

Platform configuration: 450 ISP Configuration: (varies by ISP)

For more details, see the YouView community support page.



by Joe Cox

