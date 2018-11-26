You can still save on Sonos speakers this Cyber Monday

Good news. Pretty much all the Sonos speakers are still on offer this Cyber Monday. The Sonos One led the way, dropping to £165 over the Black Friday weekend, and it's available with a big discount today.
But that's not all. Hunting around we've found offers on a whole host of Sonos products, including the Playbar and Playbase soundbars, as well as the company's new and old smart speakers. Check out all the best Cyber Monday Sonos deals below.
Sonos One
£199 £164 at Richer Sounds
This is the cheapest Sonos wireless speaker - and now it's even cheaper. Get great sound, multi-room skills, Alexa voice control and access to every streaming service going.
Sonos Play: 3
£269 £199 at Richer Sounds
The Play:3 is another cracking performer and is now available with a solid saving. There are no touch sensitive controls or voice assistants, but all the functionality of the Sonos family.
Sonos Beam TV speaker
£399 £349 at Sonos
The Beam is the newest speaker from Sonos and the first to add an HDMI connection. This means it's ideal for boosting the sound from your TV, while also giving you all the familiar Sonos features. Voice control is here, too.
Sonos Play:5
£499 £399 at John Lewis
The biggest Sonos speaker, the Play:5 will fill your room with powerful sound. Some new rivals might beat it on pure sound quality, but as an addition to a Sonos system, it's still a good option.
Connect this Sub to any Amp, Connect:Amp or Sonos system, and get bigger, bassier, room-filling sound. If you're serious about building a system from Sonos products, this is a great addition to the family, especially with this deal still live on Cyber Monday.
Sonos Playbase
£699 £549 at Amazon
If you prefer a soundbase to a soundbar, then the Playbase is your option. There's an impressively big soundstage, natural-sounding bass and a stylish, solid build quality. The treble can be a bit edgy when it gets really loud but it's still a fine buy. It's on offer in white, or it's at £579 if you want it in black.